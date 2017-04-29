Ferrari’s German driver Sebastian Vettel secured the pole position for the 2017 Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix after leading the official qualifier laps here on Saturday.

Vettel, the current Formula One World Championship leader, clinched the pole position after covering the circuit in one minute and 33.194 seconds, ahead of teammate Kimi Raikkonen, who finished in one minute and 33.253 seconds in second position, reports Efe.

Vettel was also the fastest during the third free practice of the Russian Grand Prix earlier on Saturday, when he made his best lap clocking 1:34.001 ahead of Raikkonen, in second place.

Mercedes’ Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas and British Lewis Hamilton will start third and fourth respectively.

It is the first time that Mercedes drivers have failed to take the pole position this season.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull will start fifth.