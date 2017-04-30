Real Madrid is purportedly keen on selling its main striker Karim Benzema for a whopping £50 million. Although the Frenchman has proven himself a crucial addition, his performance in this season of the Champions League and La Liga has been heavily criticised.

According to reports, the 29-year-old striker’s movement is keenly followed by Premier League side Arsenal. Real Madrid has always focused on playing with a perfect squad. Even though Benzema’s form hasn’t diminished, the regularity of goal has significantly decreased.

Madrid were able to pull a tough victory over Valencia in La Liga thanks to Marcelo. They are closely followed by their rival Barcelona which successfully defeated them in their last El Clasico meeting.

Gareth Bale, on the other hand, has been riddled with injuries this season and has not been able to perform his sublime self. Madrid’s coaching staffs are ready to listen to offers for Benzema during the next transfer season.