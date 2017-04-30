Prominent Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in signing on this player. But the only thing that Andrea Belotti comes together with is the hefty price tag: 100 million Euros.

Belotti is an in-form striker who plays at Torino and has a stellar campaign so far. The 23-year-old has netted 25 goals and is among the top goal scorers at Serie A. The Italian striker will lead his country in the 2018 Football World Cup.

Belotti dreams of playing in the big leagues. But a cause of concern for managers approaching him is his price tag. Asked about the 100 million Euros buyout clause, he is unfazed by his valuation.

He was signed by Torino on December 2016 with a contract which runs until June 2021. Clubs outside of the Serie A will have to pay €100 million if they are really interested in signing the player.

“The World Cup is the dream for any player, just like the Champions League. I never stopped to think about the weight of that €100m tag, because I always thought I should prove my worth on the pitch and those performances would ultimately set my value,” he told reporters.

“In today’s world you hear about excessive transfer fees. Clubs pay €70m-€80m or even €100m for a single player,” he added.