Back from four consecutive losses, Delhi Daredevils are in a do-or-die situation when they take on struggling Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 tie at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the first game on Super Sunday.

With just two wins from seven games, Delhi are languishing at the bottom of the league table while Punjab have three wins from eight outings to be placed at sixth.

Both Punjab and Delhi come into this match having been comprehensively beaten in their previous games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

LIVE —Ball by-by-ball update of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils

04: 11 PM IST | 2 over bowled, DD 2/1. A very good over by Natarajan

1.6: Another dot to finish the over

1.6: WIDE!

1.5: Natarajan follows up with a well-directed bouncer, another dot ball

1.4: Fast and yorker by Natarajan, another dot to Samson

1.2: Samson drives along the ground to short cover, no run

1.3: Samson carves the ball to cover point for no run

1.1: Natarajan into the attack, Samson plays a dot

04: 05 PM IST | 1 over bowled, DD 1/1

0.6: WICKET! Billings caught behind the wicket. Nice away movement for Sandeep, Billings edges to the wicketkeeper.

0.5: Billings starts with a dot, good full-length delivery by Sandeep

0.4: Samson takes a single to third man, gets off the mark

0.2: Another dot ball

0.3: Dot ball to Samson

0.1: Sandeep Sharma to start the bowling attack for Punjab, begins with a dot ball

03: 59 PM IST | Match Begins! Both the Delhi openers Sanju Samson and Sam Billings are in the middle to start the proceedings for Daredevils

03: 50 PM IST | Here is the playing XI for both the teams

Team Kings XI Punjab: Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Team Delhi Daredevils: Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Corey Anderson, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami

03: 30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Kings XI Punjab Captain Glenn Maxwell has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Daredevils. Zaheer led Delhi will have to set a good total on the board in Mohali. A good toss to win for Punjab

03: 25 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the 34th match of IPL 2017 being played at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali between Kings XI Punjab Delhi Daredevils.