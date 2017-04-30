Bayern Munich sealed the Bundesliga title for the fifth consecutive season after thrashing Wolfsburg 6-0 at the Volkswagen Arena here.

Bayern’s win on Saturday opened up an unassailable 10-point lead over Leipzig at the top of the table with only three matches left, reports Efe.

After last week’s disappointment of elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid and losing to Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup semifinal, Bayern had only the Bundesliga title left to play for this season.

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski and one each from Arjen Robben, David Alaba, Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich led the Bavarian club to a comprehensive victory over Wolfsburg.

Kimmich, who has endured a frustrating season due to a relative lack of opportunities, showed his qualities at the base of Munich’s midfield ahead of the retiring Xabi Alonso, scoring the last goal of the evening.

Mueller, who this term has disappointed by his own usual high standards, also got on the score sheet, as well as providing two assists, and winning the foul from which Alaba converted a free-kick to open the scoring.

Captain Philipp Lahm, who will retire at the end of the season along with Xabi Alonso, received a standing ovation from the home crowd as he left the field, demonstrating the World Cup winning captain’s enduring popularity across German football’s club divides.

The game marked a potential turning point for the Bavarian giants as two of their stalwarts of recent seasons in Lahm and Alonso hang their boots up at the end of the campaign.

Earlier on Saturday, second-placed RB Leipzig played out a goalless draw against Ingolstadt.