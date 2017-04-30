Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir won the toss and decided to field against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Gambhir picked the same side that defeated Delhi Daredevils on Friday, while Hyderabad have replaced Deepak Hooda and Ashish Nehra and brought in Mohammed Siraj and Bipul Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be hot favourites to do the double on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.

KKR have looked to be the team to beat this season and are on a roll winning four back-to-back games.

Hyderabad, third in the table with 11 points from nine outings, have also played well so far, losing just thrice.

LIVE —Ball by-by-ball update of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders

09: 40 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, SRH 209/3. What an exhibition of power hitting by David Warner tonight. Kolkata Knight Riders have a mammoth of a task at hand

19.6: Yuvraj to face the last ball, he takes a single; Williamson wants another run out

19.5: Williamson pulls to deep mid wicket for a single

19.4: Williamson plays back to the bowler, no run

19.3: Williamson guides the ball to fine leg, will get 2 runs again

19.2: Williamson takes a couple to fine leg

19.1: DROPPED! Nile to bowl the last over, Yuvraj pulls to fine leg will get a single. Sheldon Jackson misses a sitter

09: 33 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, SRH 202/2

18.6: FOUR! Williamson goes to fine leg this time

18.5: Williamson picks the slow ball and plays scoop over wicketkeeper for FOUR

18.4: Williamson takes a couple to deep square leg. That was a perfect yorker from Woakes, how well did Williamson play that

18.3: FOUR! Williamson picks the good length and sends it to straight boundary

18.2: Williamson goes towards leg, Woakes bowls outside his reach. Good dot ball

18.2: Yuvraj takes a single to backward square leg

18.1: Woakes continues, starts with a WIDE! Close call by umpire

09: 28 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, SRH 186/2

17.6: Williamson pulls to backward square leg for a single

17.5: FOUR! Full toss again, Williamson places it beautifully to extra cover boundary

17.4: Nile drops a low full-toss, Williamson takes 2 runs to backward square leg

17.3: Yuvraj takes a single to mid wicket

17.2: Williamson takes a single to long off, good change of pace by Nile

17.1: Nile into the attack, Yuvraj takes a single to point

09: 23 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, SRH 175/2

16.6: Williamson plays a dot

16.5: Williamson takes a couple to deep square leg

16.4: Yuvraj Singh is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to square leg

16.3: Williamson takes a single to mid wicket

16.2: WICKET! Finally, David Warner 126(59) departs as he miscues the shot to Gautam Gambhir, Woakes gets the wicket

16.1: Woakes into the attack, Warners takes a couple to square of the wicket

09: 15 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, SRH 169/1

15.6: Warner takes a single to deep mid wicket

15.5: Williamson takes a single to long on

15.4: Warner takes a single between extra cover and long off

15.3: FOUR! Warner uses pace to guide the ball to fine leg boundary. Third in a row for Warner

15.2: FOUR! Warner plays inside out to sweeper cover boundary

15.1: Narine into the attack, Warner comes down the track and hammers the ball to the straight boundary for FOUR!

09: 11 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, SRH 154/1

14.6: Williamson plays a dot of the last ball

14.5: Williamson pushes to mid wicket, will get 2 runs

14.4: FOUR! Williamson picks the slower delivery and plays over the circle to long off boundary

14.3: Warner takes a single to long on

14.2: Williamson takes a single to cover point

14.1: Umesh Yadav to bowl his last over, starts with a dot ball to Williamson

09: 06 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, SRH 146/1

13.6: Williamson takes a single off the last ball

13.5: Warner takes a single to long off

13.4: Warner takes a couple to fine leg

13.3: Williamson takes a single to sweeper cover, gets off the mark

13.2: Kane Williamson is the new batsman, starts with a dot ball

13.1: Kuldeep Yadav into the attack, starts with a single to Warner to long on

09: 02 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, SRH 140/1

12.6: Warner plays to sweeper cover for a single

12.5: Warner plays to short cover for a dot

12.4: WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan 29(30) wanted a single to short fine leg, Kuldeep Yadav takes a direct hit at the non-striker end. Very casual running from Dhawan. SRH 139/1

12.3: Dhawan plays a dot

12.2: FOUR! Short and wide, Dhawan smashes to mid wicket boundary

12.1: Woakes into the attack, Dhawan takes a couple to sweeper-cover

08: 56 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, SRH 133/0

11.6: Warner takes a couple to extra cover

11.5: Dhawan returns the favour

11.4: Warner picks a single to mid-wicket

11.3: Dhawan punches to long on for a single

11.2: warner takes a single to long-off

11.1: Narine into the attack, Dhawan takes a single to sweeper cover

08: 53 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, SRH 126/0

10.6: Warner takes two runs to and gets to HUNDRED

10.5: Warner plays to backward point, another dot ball. Brilliant bowling from Umesh Yadav

10.4: Warner plays a dot to point

10.3: Dhawan flicks to deep square leg for a single, Warner gets the strike

10.2: Dhawan plays a dot

10.1: Umesh Yadav into the attack, Dhawan plays a dot

08: 49 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, SRH 123/0

9.6: SIX! Warner goes over long on this time

9.5: DROPPED + SIX! Warner goes big to long off. Woakes is the culprit

9.4: FOUR! Short and wide, Warner switch hits to square of the wicket

9.3: Dhawan guides the ball to short fine leg for a single

9.2: Dhawan plays a dot to short mid off

9.1: Kuldeep Yadav continues, Warner takes a single to long off

08: 45 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, SRH 105/0

8.6: Warner finishes the over with a single to deep mid wicket

8.5: Slow bouncer by Nile, Warner wanted to guide it to third man, misses to connect. No run

8.4: SIX! Warner slaps the ball for a flat maximum to deep mid wicket

8.3: Dhawan pulls to deep mid wicket for a single. Kolkata bowlers are bowling a little short tonight

8.3: WIDE! Nile drifting to leg side

8.2: Warner pulls the short ball to deep mid wicket for a single. Warner is playing a blinder tonight

8.1: Nile back into the attack, leg byes (1 run), Warner back to strike

08: 39 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, SRH 94/0

7.6: Dhawan flicks to mid wicket for a single, he will retain strike

7.5: Warner takes a single to deep mid wicket

7.4: Warner hammers the ball to straight boundary for 2 runs

7.3: Dhawan plays in the air to mid wicket for a single

7.2: Warner sweeps to deep square leg for a single, some turn for Kuldeep Yadav

7.1: Kuldeep Yadav into the attack, Dhawan sweeps to short fine leg for a single

08: 36 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, SRH 87/0

6.6: Warner plays a dot, very well deliverd slow ball by Umesh Yadav

6.5: Warner plays a dot ball

6.4: Dhawan pulls to deep square leg for a single, Warner back to strike

6.3: Dhawan plays a dot ball

6.2: Warner takes a single to long on

6.1: Umesh Yadav in the attack, Warner starts where he left; big SIX over mid wicket

08: 30 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, SRH 79/0. End of Power Play

5.6: Dhawan plays a dot off the last ball

5.6: WIDE! Second of the over

5.5: Dhawan drives along the ground to mid on, no run

5.4: Warner takes a quick single to point

5.3: FOUR! Swick hit again and the ball flies to third man boundary

5.3: WIDE + BYES (1 run)

5.2: Dhawan comes down the track, Uthappa misses to stump him. Opportunity goes by

5.1: Kuldeep Yadav into the attack, starts with a short ball. Dhawan hammers the ball over bowlers head to straight boundary

08: 25 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, SRH 67/0

4.6: Dhawan takes a single to mid off

4.5: Dhawan plays a dot ball

4.4: Outside edge off Warner’s bat, ball flies to fine leg, 3 runs for Warner

4.3: FOUR! Warner finds a little short ball from Narine, he cuts it to sweeper cover for a boundary

4.2: Dot ball to Warner

4.2: WIDE!

4.1: Sunil Narine into the attack, Switch hot from Warner and the ball flies for SIX. FIFTY for David Warner

08: 20 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, SRH 52/0

3.6: Warner takes a single off the last ball

3.5: Warner flicks the ball to deep mid wicket for 2 runs. FIFTY for SRH

3.4: FOUR! Short ball again, Warner goes to mid wicket. Third boundary in a row for Warner and Hyderabad

3.3: FOUR! Tossed up ball, Warner shuffles to leg side and sends the ball to sweeper cover

3.2: FOUR! Short and stright, Warner pulls to fine leg boundary

3.1: Yusuf Pathan into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Warner

08: 16 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, SRH 35/0

2.6: Dhawan finishes the over with a SIX over mid wicket

2.5: Dhawan plays a dot, good change of pace by Woakes

2.4: Warner takes a quick single to short mid wicket

2.3: Warner plays a dot

2.2: SIX! Warner flicks the good length ball over fine leg for maximum, pace does the damage

2.1: Chris Woakes into the attack, Warner welcomes with a cut shot to backward point for FOUR. That was a little short of the length, Warner you beauty

08: 11 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, SRH 18/0

1.6: DROPPED! Warner launches the ball into the orbit, difficult chance for the fielder (Woakes) running behind. 3 runs for Warner

1.5: Dhawan takes a single to off side

1.4: Warner cuts to point for a single

1.3: SIX! Width offered, Warner opens the bat and sends the ball over long on boundary for maximum

1.2: Dhawan plays behind the point for a single, he gets off the mark

1.1: Umesh Yadav into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Dhawan

08: 06 PM IST | 1 over bowled, SRH 6/0

0.6: Warner plays a dot to finish the over

0.5: Warner plays a dot to short mid off

0.4: FOUR! Pitched up ball from Nile, Warner lofts over the infield to cover boundary.

0.3: Warner plays a dot ball, Nile steaming pace with every delivery

0.2: Warner flicks to mid on for 2 runs, he gets off the strike. First runs on board for Hyderabad

0.1: Nathan Coulter-Nile to begin the bowling attack for KKR, starts with a dot ball to Warner. Warner takes a swing off the first ball, misses edge.

07: 58 PM IST | Match Begins! Both Sunrisers Hyderabad openers David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan are in the middle to start the proceedings for tonight. Game on.

07: 40 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for KKR and SRH

Team Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha (w), Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj

Team Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (c), Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (w), Manish Pandey, Sheldon Jackson, Yusuf Pathan, Colin de Grandhomme, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav

07: 30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. David warner led Hyderabad will have to set a good total against the rampant Knight Riders batsmen at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

07: 25 PM IST | Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been at his imperious best with the most number of wickets in IPL 10 at 18, and Ashish Nehra augurs well for them against KKR who can do no wrong with the bat. Rashid Khan’s economical bowling should also help the men in orange.

#Bhuvi has taken 19 wickets against KKR in IPL. More to be added in his kitty tonight.#OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange pic.twitter.com/CHO0xhvju6 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 30, 2017

07: 15 PM IST | FAIR WARNING! KKR are top of the points table having 14 points from nine games and a win on Sunday should all but seal their play-offs berth.

On Friday against Kings XI Punjab, skipper David Warner led from the front with a sparkling 27-ball 51 as Shikhar Dhawan (77) more than supported the dashing Australian left-hander.

Against Hyderabad, KKR has won seven times and lost just three in their 10 meetings so far.

07: 00 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the live blog of the 35th match of IPL 2017 slated to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad Mohali between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.