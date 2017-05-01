Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur continued their fight for the English Premier League (EPL) football title, while Manchester City and Manchester United played respective draws here on Sunday.

Chelsea, who hold a four-point lead over second-placed Tottenham, tightened their hold on the top spot with a 3-0 road win against Everton at the Goodison Park, reports Efe.

Chelsea need nine points to secure the EPL title during Antonio Conte’s first season in charge. Everton remain seventh with 58 points

Tottenham kept the chase with a 2-0 win over Arsenal, riding on goals from Dele Alli (55th) and Hary Kane (58th minute, penalty). Arsenal remain sixth with 60 points.

Earlier in the day, United were held 1-1 by Swansea in Manchester, while Gabriel Jesus’ 85th-minute strike gave City a point following a 2-2 draw against hosts Middlesbrough.

United captain Wayne Rooney’s 45th-minute penalty was cancelled out by Gylfi Sigurðsson 11 minutes from time as the hosts reached 65 points, one behind City.

At the Goodison Park, Everton managed to stand their ground during the first 45 minutes, but Pedro Rodriguez opened the scoring for the visiting Blues 21 minutes into the second half.

Gary Cahill extended Chelsea’s lead 13 minutes later and Willian scored the visitors’ third goal just four minutes before the final whistle.

‘My players showed me great patience to wait for the right moment to lead, and then to score the second and third goals,” Conte told Chelsea website.

‘For us it was very important to keep a clean sheet after 12 games,’ Conte added. ‘This is very important for our confidence for the final part of the season. We all know Everton had won eight games in a row at Goodison.”