Finland’s Mercedes team driver Valtteri Bottas won on Sunday his first Formula One victory after he finished first at the Russian Grand Prix, the fourth race of the 2017 F1 season.

Bottas beat both Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen to the finishing line of the Sochi Autodrom circuit, reports Efe.

Bottas started third, but snatched the lead on the first lap to finish 0.6 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Vettel, while Kimi Raikkonen ended third, 10.3 seconds behind.

“Took quite a while, more than 80 races. Worth the wait,” said Bottas, who started with the Williams F1 team back in 2013.

Although Vettel, the current Formula One World Championship leader, clinched the pole position on Saturday, ahead of teammate Kimi Raikkonen; both could not keep up with Bottas.

Bottas’ Mercedes British teammate Lewis Hamilton had no chance and ended up in the fourth position.