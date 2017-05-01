Manchester United’s dry spell in the Premier League continued after the Reds levelled against Swansea City. This was the 10th home draw for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford took a ‘shameful’ dive against Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski which saw a penalty awarded by referee Neil Swarbrick.

In the second half, when the video of the dive was replayed, audience booed Rashford and chanted “1-0 to the referee”. Although football players exaggerating their fall against other players are nothing new, Rashford’s behaviour is something which should be frowned upon.

One football commentator said that Rashford should’ve been awarded the yellow card instead of penalty.

With this draw, Manchester United is 5th in the Premier League ranking, 1 point behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester United will next face Celta Vigo in the UEFA Europa League semi-final.