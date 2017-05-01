Chelsea star Eden Hazard knows that when he is compared with Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there is one factor which separates them entirely: goals. Hazard, who has been linked to Real Madrid transfer, has scored 15 goals this season of the Premier League.

Hazard has been crucial for Chelsea in securing the top berth in the Premier League race. The 26-year-old player is one of the most sought-after football players in the world.

Hazard’s teammate Pedro, who has played with Messi at Barcelona, said that Hazard must play a more selfish game to score more goals, a suggestion which was refuted by coach Antonio Conte.

Talking to reporters, he said, “Fabregas is not the only one to say that to me. A lot of people say to me: ‘You need to be more selfish,’ but when I am on the pitch sometimes I prefer to pass the ball.”

“I try game after game to be more selfish. I know it is good for me to score more goals if I want to reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo. I am working on it,” he added.

Chelsea are currently in the top of the Premier League.