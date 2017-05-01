Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Already out of the race to the play-offs, RCB have made three changes to their playing XI with Shane Watson, Mandeep Singh and Aniket Choudhary replacing the trio of Samuel Badree, Sachin Baby and Stuart Binny.

On the other hand, the hosts have made one change with Karn Sharma replacing veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is missing out due to an injury.

Mumbai, who have virtually qualified for the knock-out stage of the cash-rich tournament will have an advantage as the hosts have just lost one game on their home ground.

05: 39 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, RCB 162/8

19.6: HAT-TRICK BALL, Aravind is run out by Parthiv Patel.

19.5: WICKET! Jadhav slaps the ball to sweeper cover, Pollard takes a very good catch just inches behind the boundary rope

19.4: WICKET! Slow ball from McClenaghan, Pawan Negi 35(23) fails to connect well and an easy catch to Pollard at long on. RCB 162/6; Jadhav will be on strike

19.3: FOUR! Negi slams the ball over bowlers head and to straight boundary

19.2: Negi makes room, McClenaghan bowls wide and full. Dot ball

19.1: McClenaghan to bowl the last over, starts with a single Jadhav to sweeper cover

05: 32 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, RCB 157/5

18.6: Yorker to end the over, 1 run to Jadhav

18.5: Jadhav takes a couple to deep extra cover

18.4: Negi takes a single to long off

18.3: SIX! Negi picks the fuller delivery and sends it over long on

18.2: Another Dot to Negi

18.1: Bumrah into the attack, starts with a dot to Negi

05: 27 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, RCB 147/5

17.6: Negi takes a single to cover

17.5: SIX! Negi shuffles to leg side and hammers the ball over long off boundary for a maximum. Second of the over for Negi

17.4: Negi plays back to the bowler, no run

17.3: Jadhav takes a single to sweeper cover

17.2: Negi takes a single to backward point

17.1: SIX! Negi picks the slower delivery from Malinga for a maximum to long off

05: 22 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, RCB 132/5

16.6: Negi takes a single off the last ball

16.5: Negi takes a couple to mid wicket, good running

16.4: Jadhav takes a quick single to short cover

16.3: FOUR! Jadhav picks the length delivery and flicks to deep mid wicket boundary

16.2: Negi takes a single to point, Jadhav back on strike

16.1: Bumrah into the attack. Leg byes (1 run), Jadhav off the strike

05: 18 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, RCB 122/5

15.6: Jadhav takes a single of the last ball, will keep strike

15.5: Negi takes a single to extra cover

15.4: Jadhav charges down te pitch, gets inside edge and ball goes to short fine leg for 1 run

15.3: Negi gets off the strike with a single to cover

15.2: Negi takes a couple to deep backward point

15.1: McClenaghan into the attack Jadhav takes a single to short third man

05: 12 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, RCB 115/5

14.6: Jadhav flicks to fine leg for a single off the last ball

14.5: Jadhav pushes the ball to mid wicket for 2 runs. Good running between the wickets

14.4: Negi takes a single to backward point. It seems Krunal Pandya may have got himself injured at short third man

14.3: Slow yorker by Malinga, another dot ball

14.2: Negi pushes the ball to short third man, no run

14.1: Malinga back in the attack, starts with a dot ball to Negi

05: 07 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, RCB 111/5

13.6: Jadhav takes a couple to deep mid wicket

13.5: Pawan Negi is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to short mid wicket

13.4: WICKET! Shane Watson os bowled by Bumrah. RCB 108/5

13.3: Jadhav pushes the ball to mid-off for a single

13.2: Watson takes a single to the third-man

13.1: Bumrah into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Watson

05: 00 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, RCB 106/4

12.6: Watson takes a single to mid on

12.5: Jadhav sweeps to deep square leg for a single

12.4: Shane Watson is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to mid on

12.3: Jadhav takes a single to short fine leg

12.2: WICKET! de Villiers 43(27) tries to go big and sends the ball into the air for an easy catch for short fine leg fielder Bumrah

12.1: SIX! de Villiers gets on one kneee and welcomes Krunal with a maximum to mid wicket

04: 53 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, RCB 93/3

11.6: de Villiers drives to sweeper cover for a single to end the over

11.5: Jadhav pulls to mid wicket for a single

11.4: de Villiers pushes the ball to mid on for a single

11.3: Jadhav takes a single to mid wicket

11.2: FOUR! Jadhav sends the ball to straight boundary

11.1: Karn continues, de Villiers takes a single to deep mid wicket

04: 50 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, RCB 87/3

10.6: de Villiers takes a single to deep extra cover, will retain strike

10.5: Jadhav gets off the mark with a single to short fine leg

10.4: Kedar Jadhav is the new batsman, starts with a dot ball

10.3: WICKET! Travis Head 12(15) pulls the ball very well but straight to Hardik Pandy at mid wicket. RCB 85/3

10.2: FOUR! Head pulls between midwicket and long on boundary

10.1: Krunal continues, de Villiers takes a single

04: 46 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, RCB 80/2

9.6: de Villiers takes a single to long off

9.5: Head punches the ball to long off for a single

9.4: de Villiers takes a single to long off

9.3: Another dot to de Villiers. Good variations by Karn

9.2: de Villiers plays a dot

9.1: Karn into the attack, Head takes a single to covers

04: 42 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, RCB 76/2

8.6: Head pulls the short ball to mid wicket for a single off the last ball

8.5: Head plays a dot

8.4: de Villiers takes a single to long off

8.3: SIX! de Villiers makes room and sends the ball between midwicket and long on for maximum

8.3: WIDE!

8.2: FOUR! Width and wide, de Villiers cuts to square of the wicket

8.1: Krunal continues, starts with a dot ball

04: 39 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, RCB 63/2

7.6: Head plays back to the bowler, no run

7.5: de Villiers makes room and slaps the ball to sweeper cover

7.4: FOUR! Malinga misses the yorker, de Villiers takes on the full toss and drives to sweeper cover boundary

7.3: de Villiers plays a dot, that was a good yorker from Malinga

7.2: Head drives the half volley to long-off for a single

7.1: Lasith Malinga back into the attack, Leg byes (1 run), de Villiers off the strike

04: 34 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, RCB 56/2

6.6: de Villiers takes a single to sweeper cover off the last ball

6.5: Head takes a single to deep mid wicket

6.4: Head plays a dot

6.3: de Villiers takes a single to long on

6.2: de Villiers plays a dot

6.1: Krunal Pandya into the attack, Head p0lys to long on for a single

04: 30 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, RCB 52/2. End of Power Play

5.6: Two runs to backward square leg to end the over for de Villiers

5.5: SIX! Little width de Villiers sends the ball over sweeper cover

5.4: FOUR! de Villiers cuts over point for a boundary, what a way to start off the inning

5.3: Another dot

5.2: AB de Villiers is the new batsman, starts with a dot

5.1: WICKET! McClenaghan into the attack and picks the big wicket of Virat Kohli. Easy catch for Rohit Sharma fielding at short cover. RCB 40/2. Slow ball doing the damage

04: 24 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, RCB 40/1

4.6: Dot ball to end the over

4.5: Head gets off the mark with a couple to deep extra cover

4.4: Kohli takes a single to sweeper cover

4.3: Dot ball to Kohli

4.2: SIX! Virat Kohli uses feet and launches the ball over long for maximum

4.1: Jasprit Bumrah into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Kohli

04: 19 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, RCB 31/1

3.6: Dot to end the over

3.5: Travis Head is the new batsman, starts with a dot

3.4: WICKET! Mandeep 17(13) pulls the short ball, did nit time it well and a simple catch by Hardik Pandy at mid wicket. RCB 31/1

3.3: Kohli takes a single after a classy six

3.2: SIX! Tossed up delivery, Kohli gets to the pitch of the ball and hits the ball over mid on for maximum

3.1: Kohli pushes the ball to deep mid wicket for 2 quick runs

3.1: Karn Sharma into the attack, starts with a WIDE

04: 13 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, RCB 21/0

2.6: Mandeep plays a dot

2.5: Kohli takes a single to point

2.4: Mandeep drives to short mid off for 1 run

2.3: Mandeep pulls to deep mid wicket for 2 runs

2.2: Kohli plays off the hip to flick the ball to backward square leg for a single

2.1: Hardik Pandya into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Kohli

04: 08 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, RCB 16/0

1.6: Dot of the last ball

1.5: Mandeep plays a dot ball

1.4: FOUR! Mandeep glides the ball drifting to leg side to fine leg boundary

1.3: Kohli takes a single to short third man

1.2: Kohli drives to mid off for a dot ball

1.1: Lasith Malinga into the attack, Mandeep opens the bat for a single to third-man

04: 04 PM IST | 1 over bowled, RCB 10/0

0.6: Mandeep takes a single off the last ball to deep square leg

0.5: Mandeep plays a dot

0.4: FOUR! Short ball again, Mandeep sends the ball to deep mid wicket

0.3: Mandeep plays a dot

0.2: FOUR! Width offered, Mandeep sends the ball packing to boundary

0.1: McClenaghan to start the bowling attack, Kohli gets off the mark with a single to long on

03: 58 PM IST | Match Begins! Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Mandeep and Virat Kohli are in the middle

03: 40 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for MI and RCB

Team Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Parthiv Patel (w), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Team Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Travis Head, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav (w), Pawan Negi, Adam Milne, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal

03: 30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Royal Challenger Captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bat first against Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma led Mumbai will come to chase in front of their home crowd at Wankhede Stadium.

03: 05 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the live blog of the 38th match of IPL 2017 slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.