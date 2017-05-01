Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steven Smith won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Lions in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

For Pune, Ben Stokes and Shardul Thakur have been brought in, replacing Deepak Chahar and Lockie Ferguson respectively.

In the visiting team, injured Andrew Tye and Irfan Pathan have been replaced with Dwayne Smith and Pradeep Sangwan.

Rising Pune Supergiant will aim to take two crucial points in their bid to push for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs as they face an inconsistent Gujarat Lions at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

08: 41 PM IST | GL is bowled out for 161

19.5: WICKET! Thampi is bowled.

19.4: WICKET! Dinesh Karthik 29(26) is run out, Dhoni hits the stump. GL 161/9

19.3: Leg byes (1 run), Karthik off the strike

19.2: FOUR! Switch hit from Karthik, he gets the ball to deep backward point boundary

19.1: Unadkat to bowl the last over, Thampi takes a single to backward square leg

08: 36 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, GL 155/8

18.6: Dot to end the over

18.5: FOUR! a fraction short and Karthik sends the ball to deep square leg boundary

18.4: Karthik takes 2 runs to mid wicket

18.3: Thampi takes a single to short mid wicket

18.2: Another dot ball to Thampi

18.1: Stokes into the attack, starts with a dot to new batsman Thampi

08: 33 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, GL 148/8

17.6: Karthik plays a dot to end the over

17.5: WICKET! Sangwan lofts the ball straight in the air and a simple catch to Tripathi. Change of pace doing the damage again

17.4: Karthik pushes the ball to long on for a single

17.3: Pradeep Sangwan gets off the mark with a single to square of the wicket

17.2: WICKET! Faulkner is caught by Manoj Tiwary at short cover. GL 146/7

17.1: Unadkat into the attack, dot ball to Faulkner

08: 18 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, GL 140/6

15.6: Karthik takes a single to long on

15.5: Faulkner takes a single to backward square leg

15.4: Karthik takes a single to sweeper cover

15.3: Faulkner gets off the mark with a single to long on

15.2: Karthik takes a single to long on

15.1: Hat-Trick ball by Tahir, Karthik plays a dot

08: 15 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, GL 128/5

14.6: WICKET! Jadeja 19(12) tries to pull the short ball from Christain, hands a simple catch to short fine leg fielder Unadkat

14.5: Karthik takes a single to deep square leg

14.4: Jadeja drives to sweeper cover for a single

14.3: Jadeja pushes to short mid wicket for 2 runs

14.2: Karthik pulls to deep mid wicket for a single. That was a slow off cutter from Christian

14.1: Christian into the attack, Karthik places the ball to sweeper cover for 2 runs

08: 09 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, GL 128/5

13.6: Jadeja plays a dot to finish the over

13.5: Jadeja pushes back to the bowler, no run

13.4: FOUR! Thakur drifts to the pads, Jadeja flicks to fine leg boundary

13.3: Leg byes (1 run), Karthik rotates the strike

13.2: Jadeja drives, gets outside edge and ball goes to backward point for a single

13.1: Thakur into the attack, Karthik takes a single to point

08: 05 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, GL 121/5

12.6: FOUR! Jadeja pulls the short ball to deep mid wicket boundary

12.5: Jadeja plays a dot

12.4: FOUR! Jadeja plays over the bowlers head for a straight boundary

12.3: Jadeja cuts to third man for 2 runs

12.2: Karthik plays to short fine leg for a single

12.1: Stokes continues, Jadeja gets off the mark with a single to mid on

08: 01 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, GL 109/5

11.6: Karthik plays a dot

11.5: WICKET! Thick outside edge, McCullum 45(27) lofts the ball to backward point boundary fielder Rahane

11.4: Karthik takes a single to deep square leg

11.3: FOUR! Karthik drives to sweeper cover boundary

11.2: Karthik gets two runs to third man

11.1: Thakur into the attack, starts with a single to McCullum

07: 55 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, GL 101/4

10.6: Karthik plays a dot off the last ball

10.5: BYES (1 run). A Very well directed short bouncer hits McCullum

10.4: Dinesh Karthik is the new batsman, starts with a single to third man. HUNDRED up for Gujarat Lions

10.3: McCullum cuts to sweeper cover for a single

10.2: McCullum plays a dot

10.1: Ben Stokes back into the attack, McCullum gets an outside edge and the ball races to third man boundary fo FOUR

07: 49 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, GL 94/4

9.6: WICKET! Dwane Smith is bowled by Tahir for a duck

9.5: WICKET! A leading edge off Finch and a simple catch to Tahir off his own bowling. GL 94/3

9.4: McCullum slaps the ball to long on for a single

9.3: McCullum plays a dot

9.2: Finch drives to long off for a single

9.1: Tahir into the attack, Finch picks the wrong one over deep mid wicket for SIX!

07: 45 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, GL 86/2

8.6: SIX! McCullum slaps the ball over deep mid wicket

8.5: Finch takes a single to point

8.4: FOUR! Finch lofts the fuller delivery to deep mid wicket

8.3: McCullum takes a single to long on

8.3: Finch takes a single to long on, gets off the mark

8.2: WIDE!

8.1: Christian into the attack, McCullum takes a single to square of the wicket

07: 38 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, GL 71/2

7.6: WICKET! Raina wanted two, Dhoni was quick as ever

7.5: Raina plays a dot

7.4: McCullum takes a single to long off

7.3: Raina takes a single to long-on

7.2: Raina takes a couple to leg side

7.1: Tahir into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Raina

07: 31 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, GL 66/1

6.6: Raina flicks off the pads for a single to backward square leg

6.5: McCullum takes a quick single to point

6.4: FOUR! McCullum slaps the ball past mid off fielder for boundary

6.4: WIDE! Thakur drifting to leg side

6.3: Raina takes a single to third man

6.2: Suresh Raina gets off the mark with a couple to leg side

6.1: Thakur into the attack, McCullum takes a single to off side

07: 25 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, GL 55/1

5.6: WICKET! Kishan 31(24) goes for the drives, hands an easy catch to short third man fielder Sundar

5.5: Kishan plays a dot

5.4: FOUR! Kishan drives to long off boundary

5.3: FOUR! Kishan sweeps the low full toss to square of the wicket

5.2: Kishan plays a dot

5.1: Imran Tahir into the attack, starts with a single to McCullum to mid wicket

07: 21 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, GL 46/0

4.6: Kishan plays a dot

4.5: Kishan plays a dot, good low full toss by Stokes

4.4: McCullum plays to cover for a single

4.3: SIX! McCullum follows the four with a maximum over mid wicket

4.2: FOUR! McCullum opens the face of the bat, guides the ball to third man boundary

4.1: Ben Stokes into the attack, starts with a good yorker to McCullum. No run

07: 18 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, GL 35/0

3.6: Kishan plays a dot to end the over

3.5: SIX! A fraction short from Sundar, Kishan pull the ball over square leg

3.4: FOUR! thick inside edge and Kishan picks the boundary to fine leg

3.3: Kishan plays a dot, Sundar is bowling very flat

3.2: McCullum takes a single to off side

3.1: Sundar into the attack, starts with a dot ball to McCullum

07: 12 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, GL 24/0

2.6: Kishan plays a dot off the last ball

2.5: SIX! Kishan picks the short ball and sends it over backward square leg for a maximum

2.4: Kishan pulls to long on for 2 runs

2.3: McCullum takes a single to point

2.2: Kishan takes a single to off side

2.1: Unadkat into the attack, starts with 2 runs to Kishan to backward point

07: 07 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, GL 12/0

1.6: Kishan drives to long on for a single

1.5: Another dot ball

1.4: Sundar drives to short cover, no run

1.3: Three dots in a row to Kishan, good bowling by Sundar

1.2: Another dot ball to Kishan

1.1: W Sundar into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Kishan

08: 04 PM IST | 1 over bowled, GL 11/0

0.6: FOUR! McCullum guides the ball to third man

05: Kishan takes a single to square leg

0.4: McCullum takes a single to leg side

0.3: McCullum plays a dot ball

0.2: McCullum opens his account with a FOUR to covers

0.1: Unadkat to start the bowling attack for Pune. Leg byes (1 run)

07: 56 PM IST | Ishan Kishan and Brendon McCullum are in the middle to open the innings for Gujarat

07: 30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Rising Pune Supergiant Captain Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Lions.

07: 25 PM IST | The Visitors! Gujarat, who lost to Mumbai Indians in a match decided by super over, are sixth on the points table with three wins from nine games. Their batsmen and bowlers are not clicking at the same match — a problem they must solve as the race for playoffs is hotting up. They need to start firing on all cyclinders in order to get some wins under their belt to join the race for the playoffs.

Australian medium pacer Andrew Tye has been their leading light. With 12 scalps from six games, he is the third highest wicket-taker of this edition so far. Along with him, youngsters Basil Thampi and Nathu Singh are improving, keeping veteran Praveen Kumar on the bench.