Embittered by the defeat in El Clasico against Barcelona, Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to stop throwing parties at his house.

According to media reports, Rodriguez had arranged for an after-match event at Ronaldo’s home in Madrid. The celebration was to continue even after the match was over at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was as expected: Lionel Messi’s 500th goal for Barcelona did not leave any good spoils for Cristiano Ronaldo who watched his teammates go down against a superb performance by Messi.

Ronaldo was so infuriated that he banned his girlfriend from throwing any parties in the future around important games. Ronaldo and Georgina have been dating for more than seven months. The duo appeared together at the Best FIFA Football Awards last January.