Tottenham striker Harry Kane admitted that winning the match against West Ham, an all-important one for Tottenham, will bring immense pressure to Premier League leader Chelsea.

The England striker said that Tottenham Hotspur should ensure a victory over West Ham to close the gap with Chelsea. Tottenham currently sits four points behind Chelsea who looks poised to win this year’s Premier League title.

“We just have to try to finish strong,” he said.

“We’ve got another game Friday night and it’s good to play first. Hopefully, we can drop the gap to one point and then see what happens.”

Kane, who was riddled with injuries recently, said that playing the game before Chelsea was an advantage. “We knew what it was like last year with Leicester playing before us. It is difficult,” he admitted.

Tottenham will next face West Ham on Friday.