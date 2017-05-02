Indian men’s hockey team on Tuesday lost to world champions Australia 1-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey tournament being held at Ipoh, Malaysia.

In a major setback, India lost its experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in the 13th minute. His replacement Akash Chikte could not restrain Aussies from scoring goals. India’s lone goal was scored by Harmanpreet Singh in the 25th minute.

Earlier, goalie Sreejesh waas forced to leave the game midway after suffering a painful blow to the knee while diving across the goal. India suffered another jolt when SV Sunil was carded and sent off.

With this win, Australia also reached on top of points table with 6 points. India had earlier played a 2-2 draw with Great Britain and beat New Zealand by 3-0 and have 4 points. On the other hand, Australia had played a 1-1 draw with New Zealand and thrashed hosts Malaysia by 6-1.

India will clash with Japan next on Wednesday.