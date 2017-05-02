Languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League 2017 points table, Delhi Daredevils (DD) are playing against the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in the capital.

Having lost five games in a trot and now skipper Zaheer Khan to a hamstring injury, Delhi under the standing captain Karun Nair has a mammoth of a task at hand.

Hyderabad is currently sitting in the third position in the points table and have virtually qualified for the play-offs. The team is having a good run and seems to have found their momentum back.

Delhi Daredevils won the toss and opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi, led by Karun Nair, have made two changes. Angelo Mathews and Jayant Yadav replaced Sam Billings and Shahaz Nadeem while for Hyderabad, Deepak Hooda replaced Bipul Sharma.

Ball-by-ball update of the match between Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

08: 50 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, SRH 90/2

10.6: Yuvraj pushes the ball back to the bowler for a dot ball

10.5: Williamson plays a single to square leg; sharp turn for Mishra

10.4: FOUR! Williamson opens the face of the bat and guides the ball to third man boundary

10.3: Yuvraj plays straight down the wicket for a single

10.2: Williamson takes a single to deep square leg

10.1: Mishra continues, starts with a good tossed up ball to Williamson for a dot

08: 45 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, SRH 83/2

9.6: Williamson flicks to backward square leg for a single, he will keep strike

9.5: Yuvraj chips in the air to long-off for a single

9.4: Williamson flicks to deep mid-wicket for a single

9.3: Yuvraj takes a quick single to point

9.2: Yuvraj plays a dot ball. Flat and straight by Jayant

9.1: Jayant continues, starts with Leg byes (1 run), Williamson off the strike

08: 41 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, SRH 78/2

8.6: Yuvraj plays a dot to end the over

8.5: Williamson plays to long on for a single

8.4: Yuvraj Singh is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to point

8.3: Williamson takes a single to mid-wicket

8.2: WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan 28(17) sweeps, takes top edge and the ball flies to Shreyas Iyer for an easy catch. A very good googly by Mishra

8.1: Amit Mishra into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Dhawan

08: 34 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, SRH 75/1

7.6: Dot to finish the over

7.5: SIX! Jayant gives a loose delivery outside the leg stump, Williamson sends it over fine leg

7.4: Another dot to Williamson, he is not able to read Jayant

7.3: Williamson plays a dot, turn a and bounce for Jayant

7.2: Dhawan takes a single to deep square leg

7.1: Jayant Yadav back into the attack, starts with a single to Williamson

08: 30 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, SRH 67/1

6.6: Dot to end the over

6.5: Williamson plays for a single to leg side

6.4: another dot to Williamson

6.3: Williamson plays another dot

6.2: Williamson plays to short mid wicket, no run

6.1: Morris into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Williamson

08: 26 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, SRH 66/1. End of Power Play

5.6: FOUR! Dhawan guides the ball to fine leg

5.5: Dhawan plays a dot

5.4: Williamson gets off the mark with 5 runs (4 overthrow) to short mid wicket

5.3: Kane Williamson is the new batsman, Leg byes (4 runs) to fine leg

5.2: WICKET! Shami returns with a bang, a perfect yorker to dislodge the stumps. David Warner 30(21) departs; SRH 53/1

5.1: Shami into the attack, Warner welcome him with a FOUR to deep mid wicket

08: 20 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, SRH 45/0

4.6: Warner takes a single off the last ball to backward square leg

4.5: Dhawan takes a single to square leg

4.4: Dot ball to Dhawan

4.3: Warner plays a single to short mid off

4.2: FOUR! Short and wide, Warner males room and slaps the ball to sweeper cover

4.1: Rabada into the attack, Warner pushes to deep mid wicket for 2 runs

08: 15 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, SRH 40/0

3.6: FOUR! Dhawan cuts the ball to deep backward point, that ball was racing like a bullet

3.5: SIX! Into the pads of Morris, Dhawan flicks over deep mid wicket for maximum

3.4: Dhawan charges down the pitch, Morris beats him with pace outside off stump. No run

3.3: Dot ball to Dhawan

3.2: FOUR! Short ball from Morris, Dhawan gets over the top of the ball to drive it to sweeper cover

3.1: Morris into the attack, Warner drives to deep extra cover for a single

08: 11 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, SRH 25/0

2.6: Dhawan takes 2 runs to mid on

2.5: Warner takes a single to deep mid wicket

2.4: SIX! Switch hit from Warner and the ball sails over square third man

2.3: warner plays a dot. Jayant has bowled very tight line so far to Warner

2.2: Warner tries to sweep, loud appeal for Lbw; Umpire says no

2.1: Jayant continues, Dhawan flicks to deep square leg for s single

08: 08 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, SRH 15/0

1.6: Warner takes 2 runs to deep mid wicket to finish the over

1.5: FOUR! Warner plays in the air and away from the mid on fielder to deep extra cover

1.4: Another dot ball by Rabada

1.3: Warner pushes the ball back to the bowler, no run. Much better line by Rabada, he needs to keep it straight

1.2: Dhawan flicks of the hip to mid wicket for a single, Rabada straying to the pads

1.1: Rabada into the attack, Dhawan flicks to fine leg for FOUR. Shikhar Dhawan off the mark

08: 03 PM IST | 1 over bowled, SRH 4/0

0.6: Dot to end the over

0.5: Warner pushes the ball back to the bowler for no run

0.4: Warner plays another dot

0.3: Warner plays reverse sweep for a dot

0.2: FOUR! Width offered, Warner gets off the mark with a cut shot to square of the wicket

0.1: Jayant Yadav to start the bowling attack for Delhi Daredevils, begins with a very close appeal for Lbw against David Warner. It’s game ON!

07: 57 PM IST | Match begins! Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Shikhar Dhawan and DavidWarner are in the middle to start the proceedings for tonight’s exciting clash.

07: 42 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for DD and SRH

Team Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha (w), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj

Team Delhi Daredevils: Karun Nair (c), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, Chris Morris, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami

07: 34 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Delhi Daredevils Captain Karun Nair has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. David Warner led Hyderabad will have to open first and set a total to chase fro Delhi at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in the capital.

07: 20: PM IST | Delinked Delhi! Halfway past the IPL season and the Delhi Daredevils fans must be cursing the plot that went haywire. After the auctions were done, cricketing pundits across the board were convinced that the new revamped Daredevils were one of the strongest contenders to lift the Coveted IPL trophy. Delhi was a perfect amalgamation of past and present bound for a successful future.

Delhi started off to a flier — defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by 97 runs; defeated Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs and then begin the nose dip of 5 back to back losses, including being bundled for their lowest ever of 67 runs in their last fixture two day ago against Kings XI Punjab — even Rahul Dravid could do nothing but watch from the dugout.

07: 10 PM IST | FAIR WARNING! Opponents Sun Risers Hyderabad is currently on a roll after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs in their last fixture. The high point of the game was the all round performance of the team and a blistering hundred by Captain David Warner —against possibly the best side in this year’s IPL tournament.

Leading from the front, Warner — 459 runs from 9 matches — and Shikhar Dhawan — 341 runs in 9 matches — have been the backbone with their high flying starts to the team.

The middle order of Hyderabad looks much better ever since the return of Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson — 204

runs from 4 matches. Williamson’s addition gives Hyderabad openers the licence to free their arms from the word ‘PLAY’.

The prowess of Bhuveshwar Kumar — 20 wickets in 9 matches — and the Afghan entrant Rashid Khan — 12 wickets in 9 matches — are leading the bowling attack for SRH.

07: 00 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the live blog of the 40th match of IPL 2017 slated to be played at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground between Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad.