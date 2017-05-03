The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday launched its cricket mobile app with attractive features for the upcoming Champions Trophy to be held in England and Wales from June 1-18.

It will be the go-to cricket app for all international cricket including this year’s ICC events — the Champions Trophy and the Women’s World Cup, according to a release.

The ICC also announced the launch of its fans’ newsletter ‘Leading Edge’ (www.icc-cricket.com/register) which will deliver personalised cricket content and promotional offers from ICC Events to fans in different parts of the world.

Commenting on the development, ICC head of media rights, broadcast and digital Aarti Dabas said: “The new ICC mobile app and the fans’ newsletter ‘Leading Edge’ are aimed to provide global cricket fans with relevant and personalised content throughout the year.”

“ICC’s digital products will not only give cricket fans a chance to keep abreast with all international cricket news but also provide them with in-depth coverage during ICC Events, including the fastest live scores, a live commentary blog on the new-look match centre and exclusive video content,” she added.