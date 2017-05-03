India on Wednesday beat Japan 4-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey tournament being held in Ipoh, Malaysia.

It was a neck-to-neck fight between the two Asian sides. However, India held their nerve to eventually register the win. Mandeep Singh starred in Indian victory with a hat-trick of goals in 45th, 51st and 58th minute of the match respectively. For Japan, Heita Yoshihara, Genki Mitani, Kazuma Marata scored one goal each.

With the victory over Japan, India’s hopes of making it to final remain intact. Their fate will depend upon the result of the match between Great Britain and Australia to be held later in the day.

India now have seven points from four matches. They started their campaign with a 2-2 draw with Great Britain and went on to defeat New Zealand 3-1 before losing to world champions Australia with the same margin. India will take on hosts Malaysia in their last group match