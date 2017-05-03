In a clash big guns, hosts Kolkata Knigh Riders are currently locking horns with Rising Pune Supergiant at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

KKR have already made it to the playoffs, but would want to bounce back from previous defeat suffered at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Rising Pune Supergiant will be confident after a victory over Gujarat Lions and would like to boost their chances of reaching the playoff stage.

Follow the LIVE updates here:

End of over 13: KKR 95/4 Just six off the over, Christian trying to put a brake on runs here.

End of over 12: KKR 89/4 Another good over for KKR! Grandhomme takes inspiration from Pandey and smashes 2 MAXIMUMS. Much-needed runs these.

End of over 11: KKR 74/4 Big big over for KKR, three lovely boundaries off it. Pandey has finally made his intentions clear.

End of over 10: KKR 59/4 Knight Riders’ nightmare continues. They are unable to score runs and are losing wickets at regular intervals. Half of the innings is already over!

WICKET! Pathan departs for 4; Imran Tahir with the wicket.

YK Pathan lbw b Imran Tahir 4 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 44.44

End of over 9: KKR 55/3 Another 3 runs off the over. Pressure building up on KKR to score runs here.

End of over 8: KKR 52/3 Imran Tahir on the attack, gets struck by Pandey for a SIX! Eight off the over. Fifty comes up for KKR!

End of over 7: KKR 44/3 Just 3 runs off the over. This is excellent stuff from RPS.

End of over 6: KKR 41/3 That also marks the end of powerplay overs. Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan in the middle for KKR, they will have to steady the innings from here.

Gambhir departs! 17yr old Sundar is just full of confidence! Arrogance in that celebration! Cmooo! #RangWahiJungNayi #KKRvRPS — RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 3, 2017

OUT! There goes another one! Sundar sends Gambhir packing, KKR heading towards trouble.

G Gambhir c Rahane b Washington Sundar 24 (19b 3×4 1×6) SR: 126.31

End of over 5: KKR 27/2 Not the best start for KKR here, they seem to be missing Uthappa who was ruled out of the match earlier in the day. One more over to go in the power play.

End of over 4: KKR 19/2 Another brilliant over for RPS! Only five runs and one more wicket.

WICKET! Jackson is OUT!

SP Jackson hit wicket b Washington Sundar 10 (9b 2×4 0x6) SR: 111.11

End of over 3: KKR 14/1 Six runs off the over for KKR, Unadkat continues to impress.

End of over 2: KKR 8/1 Stokes begins the attack from the other end. KKR finally get off to the mark with the help of 4 leg byes. Jackson is the new man in for KKR.

End of over 1: KKR 0/1 Unadkat starts with 5 dot balls and picks up the big wicket of Narine on the last delivery. Dream start for RPS!

WICKET! Unadkat gets the wicket of Narine off the last ball of the over. What a start!

SP Narine c & b Unadkat 0 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

20:01 IST: Gambhir and Narine to open for KKR. Jaydev Unadkat with the new ball.

20: 00 IST Okay then! Action is about to begin. Both the umpires walk in along with the players. Let’s play!

19:48 IST: Take a look at playing XI of both the teams ahead of the high-voltage clash.

19:32 IST: Rising Pune Supergiant have decided to field after winning the toss,

19: 30 IST: Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of match between KKR and RPS. Toss to take place shortly!