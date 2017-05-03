After being isolated in the ICC meeting, the BCCI is its next fight at home. In the first battle, Shashank Manohar was a villain for the board but now under the leadership of Vinod Rai, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has a sly look at them. COA has made it clear that any decision regarding the ICC Revenue Model should only be taken at the Special General Meeting. But the BCCI units have been told that they cannot issue any legal notice to the ICC with regards to Champions Trophy pull-out without their prior approval. The interesting aspect of this whole event is that the officials who were once not well-versed in the board, become friends today.

In fact, a big challenge from the BCCI is not in favor of sending the team to the Champions Trophy when the issue of revenue share is not resolved, while the COA wants to send the team at all costs. That is why he has already heard the verdict that the consensus on any proposal in the SGM to be held on April 7 will mean the support of all the members, which is not possible. At the same time, the officials of the board are referring to its constitution, which states that any proposal will be passed with the general majority with 15 votes.

The second difference between the two is due to the former chairman of the Board N Srinivasan. The CoA wants to implement the judgment of the Supreme Court in which Srinivasan was removed from the post after the 2013 spot-fixing case and secondly, he did not fulfill the criteria of the Lodha committee due to his age of over 70 years but the fact is that N Srinivasan is playing the whole game behind the scene.

Srinivasan so far has 10 State Associations with him on this issue. Among them, the Himachal Cricket Association headed by Anurag Thakur is also included. Apart from them, from North Zone, Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka from South, Orissa and Jharkhand from the East, Saurashtra and Goa from the West, have decided to withdraw from the Champions Trophy. Anurag Thakur, who was once considered as the enemy of N Srinivasan, is now understood to be friends with him while maintaining distance from Shashank Manohar.

At the same time, the COA says that any such decision of the board can cause huge loss to the country’s cricket as women’s World Cup next month, World Cup under-19 early next year and T-20 World Cup is organized in England in 2019. India will not be able to participate in all of these and neither the board of any country will allow their players to participate in IPL. In fact, the board receives 69 per cent of its total income from the IPL.

It is worth mentioning here that the Board received $ 570 million revenues from the ICC before. They cut their revenue to $293 million and the ICC is ready to make a compensation of $100 million separately. If the ICC gives its approval in the event of a bilateral series of three or five matches each year of the board, the problem will be resolved to a great extent. ICC will also be compensated by the huge losses of the board and the sports fans will be able to see the flames of Team India in important tournaments.