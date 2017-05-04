Hot on the heels of their second defeat in a row, this time at the hands of Rising Pune Supergiant, the Kolkata Knight Riders are set to be without the services of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10.

The Bangladesh senior pro has so far played just one match for the men in purple and will now leave for Ireland on Thursday night for a tri-series in the build-up to next month’s Champions Trophy.

Shakib played a big role when the Kolkata Knight Riders won the title in 2014 but has played against only Gujarat Lions at home this time.

Kolkata Knight Riders are second in the points table with 14 points from 11 games. The Gautam Gambhir-led side next take on struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday in Bengaluru.