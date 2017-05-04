In their first clash of the season, Delhi Daredevils will take on Gujarat Lions at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Thursday.

A win in the match will be crucial for both sides to remain in contention for play-offs. Both Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils have not been able to perform up to the mark in this edition of IPL despite their star studded line-up.

Daredevils will be in high spirits after successfully chasing down 186 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad’s formidable bowling attack, while Suresh Raina’s Gujarat Lions would like to bounce back from their two consecutive losses.

Follow the LIVE updates here:

#IPL: Here’s how the team standings are at the end of Match 41 pic.twitter.com/Y4rLfjxCrw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2017

19: 10 IST Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL match between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions. Toss to take place shortly.