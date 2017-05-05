Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

For Bangalore, Chris Gayle and Samuel Badree replaced Travis Head and Adam Milne while Punjab remained unchanged.

With the hopes of still making to the playoffs, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will want to stage another win tonight.

Placed at the bottom and already down and out of the tournament, RCB has nothing to play for except for the pride.

Ball-by-ball update of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab

07: 10 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, KXIP 99/5

15.6: Axar gets 2 runs to deep mid wicket for 2 runs

15.5: FOUR! Axar plays it very late as he opens the face of the bat; ball races to third-man boundary

15.4: Axar drives to short cover, no run

15.3: SIX! Tossed up ball by Chahal, Axar gets to the pitch of the impact and lofts the ball over mid wicket

15.3: WIDE! Second of the over for Chahal

15.2: Axar plays another dot, Chahal is getting good turn off the pitch

15.2: WIDE! Chahal drifting towards leg side

15.1: Chahal continues, starts with a single to Saha to cover point

07: 05 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, KXIP 84/5

14.6: Saha takes a single to square leg

14.5: Saha hits along the ground to the bowler, no run

14.4: Axar drives to long on for a single

14.3: Saha pushes the ball to cover point for a single

14.2: Axar Patel gets off the mark with a single to short third man

14.1: Badree into the attack, starts with a single to long on

07: 02 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, KXIP 79/5

13.6: Saha plays to cover to end the over

13.5: WICKET—ALMOST! Glenn Maxwell 6(11) reverse sweeps and the ball goes high in the air and straight to Badree at short third man for an easy catch. KXIP 78/5

13.4: Maxwell tries to make room, Chahal follows him. Good bowling; no run

13.3: FOUR (Byes); second time in the over, Maxwell and Jadhav misses the ball

13.2: Maxwell plays a dot

13.1: Chahal continues, starts with FOUR (Byes). it was missed by everyone, Maxwell misses to hit; Jadhav misses to connect

08: 56 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, KXIP 70/4

12.6: Maxwell takes a single to short fine leg to end the over

12.5: FOUR! Maxwell reverse sweeps to backward point boundary

12.4: Saha takes a quick single in front of point

12.3: Maxwell pushes the ball to short mid wicket for a single

12.2: Maxwell plays a dot

12.1: Pawan Negi into the attack, starts with a dot to Maxwell; Turn and bounce for Negi

08: 52 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, KXIP 63/4

11.6: Glenn Maxwell is the new batsman, gets off the strike with a single to sweeper cover

11.5: Saha takes a single to third man

11.4: Saha plays to point, no time for run

11.3: Saha plays a dot ball

11.2: WICKET! Manan Vohra 25(28) departs in an attempt to go big. Slow ball from Chahal gets miscued to long off for a simple catch to de Villiers; Chahal strikes

11.1: Chahal continues, Saha paddle sweeps to short fine leg for a single

08: 48 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, KXIP 60/3

10.6: Vohra plays and misses the good length ball, dot to finish the over

10.5: Saha plays a dot to point. This is a very good recovery by Watson

10.4: Vohra gets on toes to guide the ball to third-man for a single

10.3: Saha uses the pace of the ball and guides it to third-man for a single

10.2: Vohra pushes the ball to deep mid wicket for a single

10.1: Shane Watson into the attack, starts with a single to Saha to point

08: 44 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, KXIP 55/3. Very clinical over by Chahal

9.6: Saha plays a single to mid wicket for a single

9.5: Saha plays a dot

9.4: Another dot to Saha

9.3: COMEDY of ERROR! Saha comes out of crease misses the ball, Jadhav did not collect it well and misses an easy stumping. No run

9.2: Vohra pushes to short cover for a single

9.1: Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack, starts with a dot to Vohra

08: 37 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, KXIP 53/3

8.6: Vohra takes a quick single to point to end the over

8.5: SIX! Vohra gets on one knee and lofts the ball over mid wicket boundary. FIFTY! for KXIP

8.4: Vohra plays a dot, that was much slower and flat by Negi

8.3: Vohra flicks the ball to fine leg for 2 runs. Vohra using pace of Negi there

8.2: Vohra cuts to backward point for 2 runs

8.1: Negi continues, starts with a dot to Vohra

08: 34 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, KXIP 42/3

7.6: Dot to end the over

7.5: Vohra drives to long off for a single

7.4: Wriddhiman Saha is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to point

7.3: Vohra takes a single to long off

7.2: Another dot to Vohra

7.1: Badree continues, starts with a dot ball to Vohra

08: 30 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, KXIP 39/3

6.6: WICKET! Marsh 20(17) wanted to go big over long off, miscues straight to Mandeep’s hands

6.5: Vohra plays the ball to fine leg for a single

6.4: Marsh pushes the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single

6.3: Marsh plays a dot, that was a quick and wide one from Negi

6.2: Vohra flicks off the pads to backward square leg for a single

6.1: Pawan Negi into the attack, Marsh flicks the ball to deep mid wicket for a single

08: 26 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, KXIP 35/2. End of Power Play

5.6: FOUR! Vohra punches to deep mid wicket

5.5: Vohra pushes the ball back to the bowler, another dot ball

5.4: Vohra plays in the air and places the ball between midwicket and long on for 2 runs

5.3: Dot ball to Vohra, well tossed up ball by Badree

5.2: Another dot ball to Vohra

5.1: Badree into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Vohra

08: 23 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, KXIP 29/2

4.6: Manan Vohra gets off the mark with a single to third-man

4.5: Manan Vohra plays a dot

4.4: Marsh takes a single to mid-wicket

4.3: Dot ball to Marsh, good recovery by Watson

4.2: FOUR! marsh opens the face of the bat and the ball races to third-man boundary

4.1: FOUR! Shane Watson is welcomed by Marsh with a boundary to off side

08: 18 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, KXIP 19/2

3.6: EDot to end the over

3.5: Manan Vohra is the new batsman, starts with a dot ball to point

3.4: Marsh takes a single to backward point

3.3: WICKET! Martin Guptill 9(10) plays over the top, gets the thick outside edge and the ball flies to backward square leg to Pawan Negi. KXIP 18/2

3.2: Marsh flicks to backward square leg for a single

3.1: Arvind continues, Marsh plays off the pads to deep mid wicket for 2 runs

08: 13 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, KXIP 15/1

2.6: Leg byes (1 run), Marsh retains strike

2.5: Marsh pushes the ball back to the bowler, another dot

2.4: Marsh plays a dot

2.3: Guptill takes a quick single to short cover

2.2: Guptill takes 2 runs to long off

2.1: Aniket Choudhary continues, starts with a dot ball to Guptill. Movement off the pitch for Choudhary

08: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, KXIP 11/1

1.6: Marsh plays a dot ball to point

1.5: Shaun Marsh is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a drive to deep extra cover for FOUR

1.4: Guptill punches straight down the wicket for a single

0.3: Guptill plays a dot

1.2: FOUR! Guptill goes to backfoot to play a cracking drive to mid off boundary

1.1: S Arvind into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Guptill

08: 05 PM IST | 1 over bowled, KXIP 2/1

0.6: Dot to finish the over

0.5: WICKET! Amla goes for a drive and knicks to wicketkeeper Kedar Jadhav. No one appealed, Hashim Amla 1 (3) just walks away; he knows there was an outside edge. KXIP 2/1

0.4: Amla plays a dot towards point

0.3: Guptill takes a single to square leg, gets off the mark

0.2: Dot ball to Guptill, good bounce for Aniket

0.1: Aniket Choudhary to start the bowling attack for RCB, starts with a single to Amla who gets off the mark with the first ball.

07: 58 PM IST | Match Begins! Kings XI Punjab openers Hashim Amla and Martin Guptill are in the middle to start the proceeding.

07: 42 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for RCB and KXIP

Team Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav (w), Shane Watson, Pawan Negi, Sreenath Aravind, Samuel Badree, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (c), Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

07: 30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab. This means Glenn Maxwell led Punjab will have to set a big total to chase against RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

07: 25 PM IST | M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has small boundaries and has traditionally been a belter for the bowlers. With a whirlpool of batting stalwarts in both RCB and KXIP, it will be a lot of beating for the ball around the park.

Virat Kohli and camp will not give anything for free to Punjab tonight. Glen Maxwell will have to snatch the victory from Royal Challengers Bangalore if they want a piece for themselves in the IPL play-offs.

06: 55 PM IST | THE OPPONENTS! With a lot hanging in the balance at this point in time, Kings XI Punjab has a tight rope ahead if they want to make it to the playoffs.

Punjab has five games to play before the final draw is released for this year’s IPL. This means they have to win at least four games to have it enough to be in the contention where run rate might as well come to play if required.

Punjab comes into tonight’s game against RCB with a very convincing 10 wickets win in their last fixture.

Coach Virender Sehwag and Captain Glenn Maxwell will be on their toes and want to keep the momentum as they will face the IPL table holders in their possible march to the playoffs — Punjab will play against RCB, Knight Riders, Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians and Rising Supergiant in a week to come.

The boys are on their way to the stadium! Chak de phatte sheron! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjbai #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/mD4ku3FJvU — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) May 5, 2017

06: 40 PM IST | THE HOST! Royal Challengers Bangalore is a fairytale of the cricketing stalwarts, minus the happy ending.

The finalist from last year IPL is languishing at the bottom of the points table with 5 points from the 11 games they have played this season.

The formidable batting line-up with the likes of — Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle — have so far been the silent spectators as RCB took a nose dive from the word ‘play’.

The unfathomable batting collapse of RCB can be judged by the fact that Pawan Negi ( left-arm spinner), is among the top run-getters in the squad.

The problems in RCB’s great fall run parallel with their batting line up.

Chris Gayle — 152 runs in 6 matches — has failed to provide the fireworks batting up in the order. The devastating Jamaican batsman has found really hard to free his arms against the spinners who seem to have found the way to keep him under pressure and forced to give away his wicket by playing loose shots. This has resulted in Coach Daniel Vettori to rest Gayle and play Australian Travis Head instead who has been an equally miserable — 74 run in 5 matches.

of the wicket. The right-handed India’s captain has scored 239 runs in 7 matches compared to his last years’ onslaught of 973 runs in 16 matches.

Looking to end the #ipl off with a few good results! Hopefully we can give the fans something to cheer about tonight at the Chinnaswamy. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 5, 2017

Even the brutal AB de Villiers has been shunned to mere 196 runs so far in 7 games he has played. The South African talisman has not been able to build up the momentum after getting a good start and has given away the wicket in the penchant to score more freely.

The only bright spot in the RCB batting camp line is the presence of Kedar Jadhav in the middle order. The right-handed batsman has so far gathered 241 runs in 10 games a much better from his last season at IPL 2016 — 42 runs in 4 matches.

06: 30 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the live blog of the 43rd match of IPL 2017 slated to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.