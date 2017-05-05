Marwa Amri the 28-year-old can sashay equally in designer outfits as much as in her wrestling singlets. The first Muslim Olympic Medallist, a school teacher and perhaps the greatest African wrestler of all time, Marwa has successfully dominated the Wrestling arena for the ninth time.

Soon after sharing the podium with Indian top wrestler Sakshi Malik, World No. 3 again came into terms with Sakshi on the mats of Pro Wrestling League, Asli Dangal. But this time, her challenges have expanded its feathers to Japan eyeing to beat domineer of Wrestling and three time Olympic Gold Medallist Saori Yoshida.

From her secret to win every fight in 30 seconds to her next plans, here is an exclusive interview of Marwa Amri with NewsX straight from Tunis:

Q. Your last bout to bag the Gold came to an end with technical superiority, what was going in your mind?

A. These days almost all my bouts are ending within 30 seconds. I’m very happy about it. I’m winning all of them.

Q. What is your strategy behind the 30 seconds fall?

A. I try to pin the opponent wherever I can. Be it in the beginning. May be that’s the reason why I end up with the bouts so fast and early.

Q. After African Championship, what is your next goal?

A. Currently I’m on rest for a week. After that I’ll be preparing for World Championships that is in August this year.

Q. Who do you consider as your biggest Challenge?

A. Japan’s Saori Yoshida has always been on my list. My fight with her would be an interesting one.

Q. How was your experience in India during Pro Wrestling League?

A. I loved India and the people here. Especially my team mates from Haryana Hammers with whom I gelled up very well. I look forward to come back again.