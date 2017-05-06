Our very own Kapil Dev is the latest addition at the Madame Tussauds Delhi as his wax figure is all set to join the other legendry sportsperson’s wax statue present in the museum. The wax statue of Kapil Dev will be placed with other sports legends, allowing the fans to have special and unique way test their cricket skills in a special dedicated area in museum.

One of the greatest all-rounder of all times, Kapil Dev, made his mark in the history after he led the Indian Cricket team to clinch their first ever Cricket World Cup in 1983 against West Indies.

After meeting the Madame Tussauds’ team, a group of renowned artists took over 300 measurements to initiate the process of creating his wax statue.

During the sitting session with the artists from Madame Tussauds, Kapil paji said, “I am thankful to my fans who have paved my way to Madame Tussauds. I am honoured to be part of the attraction and to be positioned among legends. The sitting session was an unforgettable experience and I am looking forward to seeing my figure. I have lived and breathed cricket all my life and today I wish every cricketer a successful journey.”

Commenting on the development, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd., Anshul Jain said. “Kapil Dev has been one of the most popular Indian cricket icons and rightly deserves a place in Madame Tussauds Delhi. We are delighted to announce the presence of his figure here today and are certain that guests will be excited to play and pose with him at the attraction. He has been a master on and off the field and now will be a sought-after part of our attraction.”

Being an attraction in Delhi, Madame Tussauds brings out the fascinating world of Bollywood & Hollywood, renowned sports, and many more under one roof.