Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl against Rising Pune Supergiant in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors have decided to go with an unchanged squad while the hosts have made a couple of changes by including Bipul Sharma and Ashish Nehra in place of Deepak Hooda and Mohammed Siraj.

Pune swapped places with Hyderabad to be placed third in the league standings after registering three back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The hosts, on the other hand, will bank on their home record of winning all the five matches so far, to set their house in order as the tournament progresses to its business end.

Ball-by-ball update of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant

04: 30 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, RPS 35/1. End of Power Play

5.6: Smith plays down the ground to mid on for a single off the last ball

5.5: Smith flicks the ball to deep mid wicket for a single

5.4: Rahane opens the bat and guides the ball to short third man for a single

5.3: SIX! Rahane gets to the pitch of the bounce of the ball and hits on the rise; ball sails over long on for a maximum

5.2: Rahane plays a dot off Henriques first ball

5.1: Smith drives to short cover for a single; Nehra seems to be struggling, Henriques will finish the over instead

5.1: Nehra into the attack, starts with a big WIDE down the leg side

04: 22 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, RPS 24/1

4.6: Smith takes a single off the last ball, will retain strike

4.5: Dot ball to Smith

4.4: Rahane takes a single to mid wicket; good fielding by Warner, saved a certain boundary

4.3: Smith takes a single to mid wicket; good running between the wickets

4.2: Rahane takes a quick single to cover point

4.1: Rashid Khan into the attack, starts with a single to Smith to mid-wicket

04: 19 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, RPS 19/1

3.6: Smith pulls the ball to mid wicket for a single

3.5: Rahane guides the ball to deep square leg for a single

3.4: Rahane plays off the pads to deep mid wicket for 2 runs

3.3: DROPPED! Smith flicks straight to Bipul Sharma at short fine leg, drops a sitter. How costly will that turn out to be for Hyderabad? 1 run to Smith

3.2: Smith plays down the ground to short mid on, no run

3.1: S Kaul into the attack, Smith takes a couple to backward square leg

04: 14 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, RPS 12/1

2.6: Single to end the over

2.5: Rahane returns the favour with an identical flick to deep square leg for a single

2.4: Smith plays off the pads to deep square leg for a single

2.3: Rahane takes a single to leg side

2.2: Steve Smith gets off the mark with a single to mid on; hint of swing for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

2.1: Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues, Rahane punches the ball to short mid on for a single

04: 10 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, RPS 6/1

1.6: Steven Smith is the new batsman, starts with a dot

1.5: WICKET! Tripathi 1(4) drags the ball going leg side to short fine leg and wanted a single; Bipul Sharma hits the stumps. RPS 6/1

1.4: Another dot to Tripathi

1.3: Tripathi plays a dot to short cover

1.2: Rahane drives down the ground to mid off for a single

1.1: Ashish Nehra into the sttack, Rahane flicks to deep mid wicket for 2 runs

04: 04 PM IST | 1 over bowled, RPS 3/0

0.6: Rahane guides the ball to third-man for a single

0.5: Rahne plays a dot

0.4: Tripathi as well gets off the mark with a single to sweeper cover

0.3: Rahane takes a single, gets off the mark; First runs on board for RPS

0.2: Dot ball to Rahane

0.1: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to starts the bowling attack for Hydrabad with a dot ball to Rahane

03: 58 PM IST | Match Begins! Pune Supergiant openers Rahul Tripathi and Anjikya Rahane are in the middle

03: 46 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for SRH and RPS

Team Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha (w), Rashid Khan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Ashish Nehra

Team Rising Pune Supergiant: Steven Smith (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni (w), Ben Stokes, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

03: 40 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rising Pune Supergiant. Steve Smith led Pune will have to set the total at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

03: 35 PM IST | THE OPPONENTS! Pune, meanwhile, will aim to carry on their winning momentum and cement their place in the top four for the race to the play offs.

Young opening batsman Rahul Tripathi, whose 52-ball 93, single-handedly took the team to a four-wicket win against KKR on Wednesday, has emerged as the find of the tournament for the Pune side.

The visitors will be hoping for another such blistering knock from the Maharashtra right-hander along side skipper Steve Smith, Manoj Tiwary, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ben Stokes.

03: 30 PM IST | FAIR WARNING VISITORS! Hyderabad will once again hope for a flashy start from skipper David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan before the middle order comprising the likes of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Yuvraj and Moises Henriques take the Pune bowlers out of the park.

03: 20 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the live blog of the 44th match of IPL 2017 slated to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant.