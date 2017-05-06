Manchester United which has consistently produced remarkable defensive displays throughout the season will face an Arsenal side on Sunday that has been really struggling to find some potency in their attack lately at Emirates Stadium.

Both the footballing giants are vying for the continental cup qualification and without a doubt, there’ll be nerves ahead of the Sunday fixture as the English Premier League (EPL) campaign draws to an exciting end.

With Chelsea and Tottenham having almost secured their league positions, at least four clubs — Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal — are still chasing the 3rd and 4th spot to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next term.

Manchester United have been struggling to maintain themselves in the top four of the EPL table year in, year out ever since the legendary Scotsman Sir Alex Ferguson retired while Arsenal are on the verge of failing to qualify for Champions League for the first time since the Frenchman Arsene Wenger took charge in 1996.

The North London outfit has been riding on brilliant Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who in particular has showed a tendency to fade away in big games this season. Playing most of the games as a lone striker, Sanchez has contributed in 37 goals this season so far for Arsenal, scoring 25 and creating another 12.

Apart from the Chilean, rest of the Arsenal squad has been fairly inconsistent and mediocre. Even the 70 million euro duo of Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka has failed to produce consistently and are still finding their feet in the English league.

For the Manchester side, summer recruit Zlatan Ibrahimvic has been truly inspirational for Jose Mourinho’s men this season as he scored a tremendous 28 goals till an injury against Anderlecht sidelined him for the rest of the campaign.

But come what as may, United fans definitely have something to cheer about this season in Marcus Rashford. The wonderkid has scored 12 goals in his breakthrough season and has been in sensational form since the turn of this year.

Luke Shaw, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo will not feature in the Manchester United squad due to injuries while Mourinho also stated recently that he might rest some of his players.

For Arsenal, Xhaka and Mustafi can miss the crucial game as they will face a late fitness test.

Whether Wenger will register his first ever win against Mourinho in EPL or the Portuguese will routinely salvage a point or ‘three’ against his old foe remains to be seen.