Resurgent Delhi Daredevils (DD) will like to continue their winning momentum when they take on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Saturday.

With two back to back wins at home, Delhi, who are sitting at the sixth spot, may still find themselves with a slim chance to qualify for the play-offs.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are also back from consecutive wins to find themselves sitting atop of the eight-team IPL standings.

The visitors, who have qualified for the knock-out stage of the cash-rich tournament will have a slight advantage as their bowling department is strong unlike Delhi.

Ball-by-ball update of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians

10: 34 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, DD 35/5. End of Power Play

5.6: Dot to finish the over

5.5: WICKET! Anderson 10(8) is caught at deep mid wicket by Karn Sharma. DD 35/5

5.4: Anderson plays another dot; Malinga beats him with pace

5.3: Anderson plays a dot to short third man

5.2: FOUR! Anderson picks the wide delivery and hammers the ball to long on boundary

5.1: Malinga into the attack, Anderson plays a dot

10: 28 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, DD 31/4

4.6: Dot to end the over for Harbhajan

4.5: Marlon Samuels plays a dot

4.4: WICKET! Karun Nair 21(19) tries to flick over short mid on, hands a sharp catch to Rohit Sharma. DD 31/4

4.3: Nair plays a dot

4.2: Anderson gets to the pitch of the ball and flicks it to mid wicket for a single

4.1: Harbhajan Singh into the attack, Anderson gets a bottom edge and the ball races to third man boundary for FOUR

10: 23 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, DD 26/3

3.6: Nair ends the over with FOUR to fine leg

3.5: Corey Anderson is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to point

3.4: Nair pushes the ball to sweeper cover for a single

3.3: Nair plays a dot

3.2: WICKET! Rishab Pant 0(3) tries to steer the short ball to leg side and hands a simple catch to Simmons at fine leg. DD 20/3

3.1: Jasprit Bumrah into the attack, Rishab Pant plays a dot

10: 17 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, DD 20/2

2.6: SIX! Slow and short, Nair bangs the ball over deep mid wicket for maximum

2.5: Swing and a miss by Nair; very well directed short bouncer by McClenaghan

2.4: FOUR! Nair charges down the pitch and pulls the ball to deep mid wicket boundary; Two boundaries in a row for Nair

2.3: FOUR! Nair shuffles across the leg side to make some room and guides the ball over slip to third man boundary

2.2: Nair plays another dot

2.1: McClenaghan continues, Nair plays a dot

10: 13 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, DD 6/2

1.6: Rishab Pant is the new batsman, starts with a dot

1.5: WICKET! Iyer 3(6) tries to pull the short ball, mistimes it to Harbhajan Singh to short cover. DD 5/2

1.4: Iyer plays a dot ball

1.3: Leg byes (1 run), Nair off the strike

1.2: Nair plays a dot ball

1.1: Lasith Malinga into the attack, starts with a single to Iyer to mid wicket

10: 07 PM IST | 1 over bowled, DD 4/1

0.6: Iyer takes a single to square of the wicket

0.5: Iyer plays a dot

0.4: Nair takes a single to mid on

0.3: New batsman Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark with a single to backward point

0.2: Karun Nair gets off the mark with a single to deep backward point; first runs on board for Delhi Daredevils

0.1: Mitchell McClenaghan to start the bowling attack for Mumbai, begins with a WICKET of Sanju Samson for a duck; what a start for Mumbai. DD 0/1

09: 58 PM IST | The Chase Begins! Delhi Daredevils openers Sanju Samson and Karun Nair is in te middle to start the proceedings

09: 40 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, MI 212/3

19.6: Hardik plays a dot off the last ball

19.5: WIDE! Cummins is under tremendous pressure

19.5: SIX! Hardik picks the short ball and sends it over deep mid wicket for another six

19.5: WIDE!

19.4: SIX! Hardik lofts the fuller ball over mid off for maximum; 200 up for Mumbai

19.3: FOUR! Width offered outside off stump, Hardik smokes the ball to backward point boundary

19.2: Pollard takes a single to long on; Hardik comes to strike

19.1: Cummins to bowl the last over, Pollard opens the face of the bat and the ball runs to point boundary fort FOUR

09: 40 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, MI 189/3

18.6: Hardik plays another dot

18.5: Dot ball to Hardik; good fast fuller delivery by Rabada

18.4: Pollard pulls the short ball to deep mid wicket for a single

18.3: Hardik plays to long on for a single

18.3: WIDE + Byes (1 run); Pollard off the strike

18.2: DROPPED! Hardik lofts the ball to mid on, a difficult chance for Shreyas Iyer. 3 runs for Pandya

18.1: Rabada into his last over, starts with a dot ball to Hardik

09: 35 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, MI 182/3

17.6: FOUR! Pollard finishes the over with a straight boundary

17.5: Hardik plays in the air to long off for a single

17.4: Pollard plays to long on for a single; good yorker by Anderson

17.3: Hardik drives to deep extra cover for a single

17.2: SIX! Hardik picks the good length ball and sends it over sweeper cover for maximum

17.1: Pollard plays to backward square leg for a single

17.1: Anderson into the strike, starts with a WIDE + byes (1 run); Pollard gets back to strike

09: 29 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, MI 166/3

16.6: FOUR! Pollard drives along the ground to long on boundary. FIFTY for Kieron Pollard

16.5: Pollard takes a couple to cover

16.4: Pollard pulls to backward square leg for 2 runs

16.3: Hardik Pandya gets off the mark with a single to sweeper cover

16.2: Pollard takes a single to behind square leg

16.2: WIDE!

16.1: Cummins into the attack, starts with a single to Pollard

09: 24 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, MI 155/3

15.6: Hardik Pandya is the new batsman plays a dot off the last ball

15.5: Pollard takes a single to deep mid wicket

15.5: WIDE!

15.4: Dot ball to Pollard

15.3: WICKET! Rohit Sharma 10(6) tries to pull Rabada, Mishra takes a good catch

15.2: Pollard plays to short mid wicket for a single

15.1: Rabada into the attack, Pollard guides the ball to fine leg for FOUR

09: 16 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, MI 148/2

14.6: Single to deep mid wicket for Pollard

14.5: FOUR! Pollard plays reverse scoop over wicketkeeper’s head

14.4: Rohit takes a single to mid wicket

14.3: Pollard takes a single to long on

14.2: Rohit Sharma takes a single to mid on

14.1: Zaheer into the attack, starts with a single to Pollard

09: 11 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, MI 139/2

13.6: Pollard takes a single to mid wicket

13.5: Rohit takes 3 runs to third man

13.4: Pollard plays to long on for a single

13.3: SIX! Pollard gets on one knee and sends the ball straight over bowlers head

13.2: Pollard plays a dot ball

13.1: Mishra into the attack, Pollard sends the half tracker over long off boundary for SIX

09: 05 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, MI 122/2

12.6: Pollard takes a single off the last ball

12.5: Rohit takes a single to mid wicket

12.4: Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a FOUR to third man

12.3: WICKET! Simmons 66(43) tries to pulls Anderson, miscues to short fine leg fielder Samuels for a catch. MI 116/2

12.2: SIX! Simmons picks the slow ball and punishes Anderson to deep mid wicket for a maximum

12.1: Corey Anderson into the attack, starts with a single to Pollard to long off

08: 59 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, MI 109/1

11.6: Simmons drives to sweeper cover for 2 runs

11.5: Simmons flicks to mid wicket for 2 runs

11.4: SIX! Simmons picks the good length ball from Cummins and lands the ball over long on for 82 metres long maximum

11.3: Pollard takes a quick single to short mid off

11.2: Pollard plays a dot

11.1: Cummins into the attack, starts with leg byes (1 run)

08: 55 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, MI 97/1

10.6: Dot to finish the over

10.5: SIX! Pollard goes again after Mishra, miscues the shot but enough to carry over long off buondary for maximum; Second of the over for Pollard

10.4: Pollard plays a dot

10.3: SIX! Pollard picks the fuller and flighted ball from Mishra and sends it over long off boundary for a massvie six

10.2: Simmons take a single to long off; FIFTY for Lendl Simmons

10.1: Mishra continues, starts with a dot ball to Simmons

08: 50 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, MI 84/1

9.6: Pollard plays a dot

9.5: Simmons takes a single to cover

9.4: FOUR! Simmons gets room and he slams the ball to sweeper cover boundary

9.3: Dot ball to Simmons; good ball from Shami

9.2: Simmons plays another dot

9.1: Shami continues, starts with a dot ball to Simmons

08: 46 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, MI 79/1

8.6: Pollard plays a dot to end the over

8.5: Kieron Pollard is the new batsman, starts with a dot ball

8.4: WICKET! Parthiv Patel 25(22) comes out the crease and misses the ball from Mishra; easy stumping for Rishab Pant. MI 79/1

8.3: Parthiv cuts to short cover, can’t get through infield. No run

8.2: Parthiv places the ball to deep mid wicket for 2 runs

8.1: Mishra continues, Simmons drives the flighted delivery to long off for a single

08: 41 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, MI 76/0

7.6: Parthiv plays a dot off the last ball

7.5: Simons takes a single to sweeper cover

7.4: FOUR! Simmons gets on top of the rising short ball and cuts to point boundary

7.3: Parthiv plays to square of the wicket for a single

7.2: Simmons takes a single to long-on

7.1: Shami into the attack, WSimmons welcomes him with a FOUR to backward point

08: 36 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, MI 65/0

6.6: Simmons takes a single to backward square leg

6.5: Parthiv pulls to backward square leg for a single

6.4: Simmons pushes to mid on for a single

6.3: Simmons plays a dot

6.2: Parthiv drives to sweeper cover for a single

6.1: Amit Mishra into the attack, starts with a single to Simmons to point

08: 30 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, MI 60/0. End of Power Play

5.6: FOUR! Leg byes

5.5: FOUR! Parthiv uses the pace and plays the ball to the square of third man; two boundaries in a row for Parthiv

5.4: FOUR! Parthiv pulls the short ball to fine leg boundary. FIFTY up for Mumbai

5.3: Leg byes (1 run), Simmons off the strike

5.2: FOUR! Simmons makes room a picks the slow ball from Cummins to deep sweeper cover boundary

5.2: WIDE!

5.1: Pat Cummins into the attack, starts with a good short ball. Parthiv pulls the ball to fine leg; falls short of Rabada. 1 run to Parthiv

08: 23 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, MI 41/0

4.6: Parthiv takes a single off the last ball

4.5: Simmons plays to long on for a single

4.4: Parthiv flicks to deep square leg for a single

4.3: Parthiv plays a dot

4.2: Simmons flicks off the toes to backward square leg for a single; good confident shot

4.1: Zaheer continues, Simmons welcomes him with a SIX over backward square leg

08: 18 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, MI 31/0

3.6: Simmons takes a single off the last ball

3.5: Simmons drives to mid off, no run; pace of Rabada takes the ball to the fielder in a rush

3.4: FOUR! Simmons goes deep in the crease, makes room towards and cuts over point to square of the wicket boundary

3.3: Simmons charges down the pitch and lofts Rabada to mid wicket for 2 runs

3.2: SIX! Simmons uses te pace and pulls Rabada over deep mid wicket boundary

3.1: Rabada continues, beats Simmons with pace. No run

08: 13 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, MI 18/0

2.6: FOUR! A fraction short from Zaheer, Parthiv pulls to fine leg boundary; First of the match

2.5: Simmons flicks off the backfoot to short fine leg for a single; good change of pace by Zaheer

2.4: Parthiv takes a single to mid wicket

2.3: Simmons takes a single to mid wicket

2.2: Simmons flicks to short mid wicket, no run

2.1: Zaheer continues. Leg Byes (1 run), Parthiv off the strike

08: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, MI 10/0

1.6: Parthiv takes a single to third man

1.5: Simmons plays to leg side for a single

1.4: Parthiv flicks the ball to backward square leg for single

1.4: WIDE!

1.3: Leg byes (1 run), Parthiv gets back in strike. Good pace by Rabada

1.2: Parthiv takes a quick single to point

1.1: Rabada into the attack, starts with a single to Simmons to short mid off

08: 03 PM IST | 1 over bowled, MI 3/0

0.6: Dot to end the over

0.5: Simmons takes a single to mid-off

0.4: Parthiv Patel gets off the mark with a flick off the pads to mid on

0.3: Simmons drives for a single to get off the mark; first runs on board for Mumbai

0.2: Another dot ball to Simmons; good shape and some movement to Zaheer

0.1: Zaheer Khan to start the bowling attack for Delhi, begins with a dot ball to Simmons

07: 59 PM IST | Match Begins! Mumbai Indians openers Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons are in the middle

07: 55 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for Delhi and Mumbai

Team Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (c), Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Marlon Samuels, Corey Anderson, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami

Team Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Parthiv Patel (w), Lendl Simmons, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

07: 30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Delhi Daredevils Captain Zaheer Khan has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Mumbai Indians at Ferozeshah Kotla Ground in the capital