Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar has been honoured with the Fellowship award at The Asian Awards in London.

The master blaster, who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming biographical drama “Sachin: A Billion Dreams”, attended The Asian Awards ceremony on Friday at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

The event honours Asian excellence, and past awardees of the Fellowship honour include Indian musician Ravi Shankar, and actors Jackie Chan and Ben Kingsley.

Tendulkar’s journey to international stardom through cricket is an interesting tale told through his much-awaited biographical drama, “Sachin: A Billion Dreams”.

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, and helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, the film is releasing on May 26.

The Asian Awards also recognised late actor Om Puri’s outstanding achievement in cinema, and child actor Sunny Pawar of “Lion” fame as a rising star.