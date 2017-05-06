10 member strong Indian contingent bags four medals in the Asian Boxing Championship being held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Shiva Thapa (60kg) wrote his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian to win three consecutive medals at the Asian Boxing Championships in as many editions. However, the achievement turned sour with a defeat in the finals against local favourite Elnur Abduraimov, forcing the Indian to settle for silver. Like Thapa, Sumit Sangwan (91kg) tasted defeat in the finals against the Rio Olympic silver medallist Vassilliy Levit of Kazakhstan.

Thapa, who shifted to lightweight category in December last year, followed his gold (2013) and bronze (2015) by silver today.

The 23-year-old, on his course to finals, defeated Olympic bronze medallist, Asian Games gold medallist and top seed Dorjnyambuu Otgondalai of Mongolia on Friday, during which he also sustained a cut above his eye.

With this medal, Thapa achieved his twin targets of a medal and a qualification for the World Championships.

Other Indians who made it the World Championships are – Vikas Krishan (75kg)-bronze, Sumit Sangwan (91kg)-silver and Amit Phangal (49kg)-bronze.

The Indian contingent also witnessed some disappointing results with Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) losing his box-off against Ryomei Tanaka of Japan and Manish Panwar (81kg) went down to Pakistan’s Awais Ali Khan. Both boxers lost out on an opportunity to qualify for the World Championships.

The World Championships are due to be held in August-September and the top six boxers from each weight category will qualify for the mega-event in Germany.