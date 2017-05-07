Coming out as a good news to all the cricket fans out there, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its Special General Meeting (SGM) held today morning has cleared the participation of the Indian cricket team in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy. The Champions Trophy will commence from next month, June 1 in England and Whales.

While talking to a news agency, a senior official said, “The BCCI’s SGM unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.”

Following the decision, a selection meeting is scheduled to take place on May 8 in the national capital to select the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The BCCI has also dropped the idea of slamming a legal notice to the ICC seeking damages for the breach of the Members Participation Agreement (MPA) caused during a meeting on April 26 in Dubai.

BCCI’s current joint secretary, Amitabh Choudhary, has been given the task of cracking a deal with the ICC on its behalf while keeping the legal options open.

As per the press release by the BCCI, “The Board unanimously authorized the acting Hony. Secretary of the BCCI to continue negotiations with the ICC in the best interest of the BCCI while keeping its legal options open.”