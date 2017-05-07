Zinedine Zidane’s men continued their unwavering La Liga title bid on Saturday after thrashing already relegated Granada 4-0 at Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada.

Columbian midfielder James Rodriquez and Spanish striker Alavaro Morata both scored 2 goals each to assemble Real back on level terms with League leaders Barcelona at the top of the league table.

For Granada, floodgates were opened in the 3rd minute by the Whites when Lucas Vazquez delivered a low cross towards goal which was met by James Rodriquez, who later went on to complete his brace inside 11 minutes.

The Columbian, who is often frustrated at the Santiago Bernabue due to lack of action became the second Madrid player after talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to reach double figures both in goals (11) and assists (12) this season.

While adding more misery to the relegated side Madrid striker Alvaro Morata also fired 2 goals in quick succession after the half-hour mark ending the contest for good.

With a game in hand, Los Blancos are only behind Luis Enrique’s Barcelona on head-to-head record in La Liga.