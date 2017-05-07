Manchester United striker Henrikh Mkhitaryan whose goal was recently named as the Goal of the Month by the club has evidently raised eyebrows of Bayern star Mat Hummels.

Mkhitaryan was awarded the Goal of the Month for his solid performance against 3-0 thrashing of Sunderland. Although it was a sublime finish by the player, a consecutive award made Hummels very suspicious.

Taking to Twitter, Mat Hummels wrote: “Come on, it’s like the 8th time you win this. Do they even nominate other players or do you decide which goal you want to win with?”

Mkhirtaryan, sidelined by Manchester United in the beginning of the Premier League, has proven that he is worth the wait and has scored 10 goals in 35 appearances.

Mkhitaryan and Hummels have worked together at Borussia Dortmund for three years when the former was transferred from Shakhtar in 2010.