Stung by two successive reversals, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look bounce back and stay in contention for a play-off berth when they take on lowly Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

KKR, who suffered losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant in their previous two matches, need two wins out of the remaining three matches to seal their berth in the knockout stage.

RCB, on the other hand, have been the biggest disappointment of this year’s IPL. Virat Kohli’s rock-bottom team have been bowled out four times this season and have just five points to show for from 12 matches.

Ball-by-ball update of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders

14.1: FOUR! Mandeep Singh welcomes Grandhomme with a handsome late cut behind point; HUNDRED up for RCB.

It has started to drizzle at It has started to drizzle at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, covers come on the pitch

05: 06 PM IST | 14 over bowled RCB 96/3

13.6: Mandeep takes a single to mid wicket off the last ball

13.5: Head takes a single to backward point

13.4: SIX! Head plays against the spin, uses the room and lands the ball over mid wicket for maximum

13.3: Mandeep cuts to cover for a single

13.2: Head takes a couple to deep mid-wicket

13.1: Sunil Narine into the attack, starts with a single to Head

05: 01 PM IST | 13 over bowled RCB 83/3

12.6: Head takes a single off the las ball to mid on

12.5: Head cuts to deep extra cover for a couple

12.4: Mandeep guides the fuller delivery to backward square leg for a single

12.3: Mandeep plays a dot

12.2: Head takes a single to mid-wicket

12.1: Colin de Grandhomme into the attack, starts with a single to cover point to Mandeep

04: 56 PM IST | 12 over bowled RCB 78/3

11.6: FOUR! Head guides the short ball to backward square leg

11.5: Mandeep takes a single to point

11.4: Head takes a single to short fine leg

11.3: Swing and a miss for Head; good change of pace by Rajpoot

11.2: Mandeep takes a single to mid off

11.1: Rajpoot continues, Mandeep cuts along the ground to point. No run

04: 52 PM IST | 11 over bowled RCB 71/3

10.6: Head places the ball to deep extra cover for 2 runs off the last ball

10.5: Head flicks off the backfoot to backward square leg for 2 runs

10.4: Mandeep takes a single to long on

10.3: Head takes a single to long off

10.2: Mandeep pulls the ball to long on for a single

10.1: Piyush Chawla into the attack, Head flicks to backward square leg for a single

04: 48 PM IST | 10 over bowled RCB 63/3

9.6: Leg byes (1 run); that was a close call for Lbw

9.5: Mandeep plays of the pads to square leg

9.4: Head drives on the up to cover for a single

9.3: Head plays a dot ball

9.2: Mandeep takes a single to deep square leg

9.1: Rajpoot continues, starts with a dot ball to Mandeep

04: 42 PM IST | 9 over bowled RCB 59/3

8.6: Head plays a dot to end the over

8.5: Mandeep plays backfoot drive to sweeper cover for a single

8.4: Head takes a single to long on; Head and Mandeep trying to build the RCB innings

8.3: Mandeep reaches to the pitch of the ball to guide the ball to mid wicket for a single

8.2: Head takes a single to long on

8.1: Piyush Chawla into the attack, starts with a single to Mandeep to long on

04: 39 PM IST | 8 over bowled RCB 54/3

7.6: Mandeep takes a quick single to cover

7.5: Head gets an inside edge, ball goes to fine leg for a single

7.4: Mandeep drags the ball to backward square leg for a single

7.3: Head takes a single to mid off

7.2: Head plays a dot ball

7.1: Ankit Rajpoot into the attack, starts with a single to Mandeep to long on

04: 34 PM IST | 7 over bowled RCB 49/3

6.6: Single for Mandeep of the last ball to long off

6.5: FOUR! Width on offer, Mandeep plays late cut to square of the wicket boundary

6.4: Mandeep pushes the ball back to bowler, no run

6.3: Head takes a single to short cover

6.2: Head places the ball to long on for a quick 2 runs

6.1: Narine continues, Mandeep drives to long off for a single

04: 30 PM IST | 6 over bowled RCB 40/3. End of Power Play

5.6: Head plays a dot to point; slow ball from Umesh

5.5: Travis Head gets off the mark with a FOUR to mid wicket

5.4: Travis Head plays a dot

5.3: Mandeep drives the ball to long on for a single

5.2: Mandeep plays another dot; Umesh Yadav is firing at some serious pace

5.2: WIDE! Umesh drifts to leg side

5.1: Umesh Yadav in the attack, starts with a dot ball to Mandeep

04: 26 PM IST | 5 over bowled RCB 34/3

4.6: Dot ball to end the over

4.5: Travis Head is the new batsman, starts with a dot

4.4: WICKET! de Villiers is bowled by Narine; he gets his revenge; RCB 34/3

4.3: FOUR! de Villiers punches to sweeper cover boundary

4.2: de Villiers plays a dot

4.1: Sunil Narine into the attack, starts with a single to long-on

04: 19 PM IST | 4 over bowled RCB 29/2

3.6: FOUR! de Villiers finishes the over with a boundary to mid wicket

3.5: de Villiers gets off the mark with 2 runs to leg side

3.4: de Villiers pushes the ball to bowler, no run

3.3: AB de Villiers plays a dot ball; very well directed short bouncer by Woakes

3.2: Mandeep picks a quick single

3.1: Chris Woakes continues, Mandeep picks 2 runs to mid wicket

04: 15 PM IST | 3 over bowled RCB 20/2

2.6: Dot ball to end the over for Umesh Yadav

2.5: WICKET! Virat Kohli 5(9)won’t survive now, Umesh Yadav picks him Lbw

2.4: DROPPED! Kohli tries to lioft over long off, Piyush Chawla drops. 2 runs to Kohli

2.3: Mandeep takes a single to third man

2.2: FOUR! A fraction short from Umesh and Mandeep goes to backfoot and guides the ball to fine leg boundary

2.1: Umesh Yadav continues, starts with a single to Kohli to third man

04: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled RCB 12/1

1.6: SIX! Mandeep picks tthe good length ball from Woakes and lofts it over his head for a straighht maximum

1.5: FOUR! Mandeep gets off the mark with a boundary to deep backward point; first boundary fort RCB as well

1.4: Mandeep plays to point, no run

1.3: Another dot to Mandeep, good bounce off the pitch for Woakes

1.2: Mandeep plays a dot

1.1: Chris Woakes into the attack, starts with a quick single to Kohli to point

04: 05 PM IST | 1 over bowled RCB 1/1

0.6: Kohli gets off the mark with a single to backward point

0.5: Another dot to shot cover by Kohli

0.4: Kohli plays another dot, good line and length from Umesh Yadav

0.3: Kohli plays another dot

0.2: Virat Kohli is the new batsman, lets the ball past him to wicketkeeper for a dot ball

0.1: WICKET! Little movement off the pitch and Gayle 0(1) gets a leading edge to Gautam Gambhir at short cover; RCBs slide continues

03: 58 PM IST | MATCH BEGINS! Both the #RCB openers Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle are in the middle

03: 40 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for RCB and KKR

Team Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Travis Head, Kedar Jadhav (w), Pawan Negi, Sreenath Aravind, Samuel Badree, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (c), Chris Lynn, Manish Pandey, Sheldon Jackson (w), Yusuf Pathan, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Sunil Narine, Ankit Rajpoot, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav

03: 31 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

03: 28 PM IST | OVERVIEW! KKR are eagerly awaiting the services of Chris Lynn who has practised recently and is expected to be back by May 9. The hamstring injury to in-form top order bat Robin Uthappa is a cause of worry too. The Karnataka dasher missed out the last game and it is unclear whether he will take a part on Sunday as well.

Sunil Narine’s opening experiment is slowly starting to fall off and if Gambhir and Manish Pandey has a bad day, it could well be down to Yusuf Pathan, who is in poor form.

Unlike the previous seasons, RCB’s batting has been the biggest disappointment with the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Kohli himself not stepping up.

RCB’s two leg-spinners spinners — Samuel Badree (9 wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (13 wickets) have been the only ones who stood up and KKR would be way of that threat.

03: 25 PM IST | Hello and welcome to the live blog for Match 47 of IPL 2017 played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders