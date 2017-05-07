What used to be a monumental, fierce and often a season defining clash a decade ago in English football has now turned into a battle for Top-four finish. Premier League’s traditional heavyweights Arsenal (60 points from 33 games) host Manchester United (65 from 34) at Emirates Stadium today.

However, with Jose Mourinho at the helm at United, this rivalry has gotten its spark back.

Will Arsene Wenger finally be able to beat Mourinho in a Premier League match? Here are some jaw-dropping facts of this un-paralleled rivalry of English football:

Arsenal-United rivalry is one of the most notable rivalries in English football which dates back to the 19th century. However, it gradually got a cult status post 1990.

Since Premier League’s inception in 1992-93, both the sides have accumulated a combined total of 16 Premier League titles and 12 FA Cups, and have made five appearances (United won twice in this period) in Champions League final.

After Arsene Wenger’s arrival to Arsenal in 1996, the two sides became perennial rivals with the kind of hostility shared between Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

Post retirement of Sir Alex, the rivalry was said to have cooled off, partly because of the performances of both the teams and partly because of the United’s most successful manager in its history.

With United signing Wenger’s names is Mourinho as the manager less than a year ago, the rivalry got re-ignited.

United’s current manager, Jose Mourinho, has been undefeated against Arsenal in Premier League with five wins and seven draws under his belt.

At Emirates Stadium, Arsenal and United have won four games each along with three draws.

In the battle for the fourth place, Liverpool and Manchester City are in the race too. Liverpool holds the fourth position currently with 69 points from 35 games. Manchester City with same points in as many games are placed third because of better goal difference.