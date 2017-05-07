Desperate for a berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will aim to go for the kill when they face a down and out Gujarat Lions at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina won the toss and opted to field against Kings XI Punjab. Gujarat have replaced Brendon McCullum with Dhawal Kulkarni, while Gurkeerat Singh came in for Manan Vohra in the Punjab team.

Kings XI find themselves at the fifth spot in the IPL standings after registering two consecutive wins — against Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets last Sunday and then a 19-run win against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Friday.

Gujarat Lions on the other hand, have just three wins from 11 games with six points to languish at the penultimate spot.

09: 27 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, KXIP 175/2

18.6: Maxwell plays a dot off the last ball

18.5: SIX! Maxwell moves towards leg side and lofts the ball over long on; two in a row for Maxwell

18.4: SIX! Maxwell picks the short ball and launches the ball over deep mid wicket boundary for maximum

18.3: Amla plays to long off for a single; good over so far for Gujarat

18.2: Maxwell takes a single over bowlers head; Amla back on strike

18.1: Sangwan into the attack, maxwell takes a couple to long off

09: 22 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, KXIP 159/2

17.6: Amla takes 2 runs to deep point

17.5: Maxwell takes a single to long on

17.4: Amla takes a single to long on

17.3: FOUR! Amla hammers the length ball from Faulkner to straight boundary

17.2: Maxwell takes a single to long on

17.1: Faulkner in the attack, starts with a yorker to Maxwell; no run

09: 18 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, KXIP 150/2

16.6: FOUR! Amla opens the blade and slices the ball to square third man

16.5: FOUR! Amla reverse scoops over short third man for a boundary

16.4: Maxwell takes a single to point

16.3: Amla plays to long on for a single; Maxwell gets to the strike

16.2: SIX! Thampi bowls slow and short, Amla pulls the ball over deep mid wicket

16.1: Thampi into the attack, Glenn Maxwell gets off the mark with a single to point

09: 13 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, KXIP 133/2

15.6: Amla plays a dot of the last ball

15.5: SIX! Amla picks the slow ball and lofts it over straight boundary

15.4: WICKET! Shaun Marsh 58(43) goes for a big hit, Kulkarni changes the pace of the ball and the ball goes straight to long off fielder Finch

15.3: Amla drives the ball to sweeper cover for a single; good variations by Kulkarni

15.2: Amla pulls the ball between midwicket and long on for 2 runs

15.1: Kulkarni into the attack, starts with a single to Marsh to short cover

09: 08 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, KXIP 123/1

14.6: Marsh takes a single to extra cover

14.5: Amla tries to reverse scoop, gets thick outside edge. 1 run to short third man

14.4: Marsh plays to backward point for a single

14.3: Amla takes a single to backward square leg; that was a low full toss

14.2: Marsh takes a quick single to short fine leg

14.1: Thampi into the attack, Marsh cuts it to square of the wicket for FOUR

09: 03 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, KXIP 114/1

13.6: Amla plays a dot off the last ball

13.5: Amla takes a couple to square leg

13.4: Amla plays a dot

13.3: Marsh plays to point for a single; FIFTY for Shaun Marsh

13.2: Amla flicks off the pads to backward square leg for a single

13.1: Kulkarni into the attack, Marsh takes a single to backward point

08: 57 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, KXIP 109/1

12.6: SIX! Amla plays on the up and lifts the ball over straight boundary

12.5: Amla goes for a big hit, misses to connect; turn and bounce for Soni

12.4: Amla cuts to point for no run

12.3: Marsh sweeps to short fine leg for a single

12.2: Amla takes a single to long on; FIFTY for Hashim Amla

12.1: Soni into the attack, Amla gets a leading edge and the ball goes to cover point; 2 runs for Amla. Hundred up for KXIP

08: 53 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, KXIP 99/1

11.6: Amla plays to deep mid wicket for a single; will retain strike

11.5: Marsh takes a single to mid on

11.4: Amla takes a single to mid wicket; easy picking for Amla

11.3: Marsh flicks to long on for a single

11.2: Marsh takes a couple to deep mid wicket

11.1: Faulkner offers width outside off stump, Marsh welcomes him with a FOUR to third man

08: 49 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, KXIP 89/1

10.6: Amla takes a couple to cover off the last ball

10.5: Marsh plays to long on for a single

10.4: Amla drives to long off for a single; good flight by Soni

10.3: Amla plays over the point fielder for 2 runs

10.2: Marsh plays towards long on for a single

10.1: Soni into the attack, Amla flicks the ball to mid wicket for a single

08: 45 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, KXIP 81/1

9.6: FOUR! Faulkner bowls to the pads on leg side, Marsh flicks to fine leg boundary

9.5: Amla pushes the low full toss to long on for a single

9.4: Marsh opens the blade of bat and guides the ball to short third man for a quick single

9.3: Amla punches to sweeper cover for a single

9.2: Amla flicks off the pads to backward square leg for 2 runs

9.1: Faulkner into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Amla

08: 40 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, KXIP 72/1

8.6: Amla punches the ball to sweeper cover for a single

8.5: Marsh takes a single to backward square leg

8.4: Amla flicks the ball to deep mid wicket

8.3: Marsh punches the ball to backward square leg for a single

8.3: WIDE!

8.2: Marsh plays a dot ball to short fine leg

8.1: Jadeja continues, Marsh flicks to backward square leg for FOUR

08: 37 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, KXIP 63/1

7.6: Marsh finishes the over with a single to long on

7.5: FOUR! Marsh belts the ball to deep mid wicket boundary

7.4: Amla takes a single to long on

7.3: Marsh plays to long on for a single

7.2: Marsh plays a dot

7.1: Soni into the attack, starts with a couple to marsh between midwicket and long on

08: 32 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, KXIP 54/1

6.6: Marsh takes a single off the last ball to mid wicket

6.5: Marsh pulls the short ball from Jadeja to deep mid wicket; FIFTY up for KXIP

6.4: Marsh plays a dot

6.3: Amla takes a single to backward square leg

6.2: Marsh takes a couple to off side

6.1: Ravindra Jadeja into the attack, starts with a single to Amla to short cover

08: 29 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, KXIP 44/1. End of Power Play

5.6: Amla takes a quick single to silly point

5.5: FOUR! Amla picks the fuller ball and flicks off the pads to mid wicket boundaryy

5.4: Marsh takes a single to mid on; good change of pace by Faulkner

5.3: Marsh takes a couple to cover

5.2: Amla takes a single to short fine leg for a single

5.1: Amla welcomes Faulkner with a handsome SIX over extra cover

08: 24 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, KXIP 29/1

4.6: Amla takes a quick single to cover point

4.5: FOUR! Amla plays inside outside to sweeper cover boundary

4.4: Marsh takes a single to mid on

4.3: Amla takes a single to point

4.2: Marsh takes a single to third man

4.1: Basil Thampi into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Marsh

08: 20 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, KXIP 21/1

3.6: Marsh takes a single off the last ball

3.6: WIDE! Second of the over for Kulkarni

3.5: Amla takes a single off the last ball to mid on

3.5: WIDE!

3.4: Marsh takes a single to silly point

3.3: Amla takes a single to extra cover

3.2: Marsh flicks to deep mid wicket for a single

3.1: Kulkarni continues, starts with a quick single to Amla to mid off

08: 13 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, KXIP 13/1

2.6: Amla takes a single to mid on off the last ball

2.5: FOUR! Amla goes back in the crease and punches the ball to sweeper cover; two boundaries in a row for Amla

2.4: FOUR! Hasim Amla plays off the pads to mid wicket boundary; Amla gets off the mark is style

2.3: Amla drives to cover point, can’t find the gap; no run

2.2: Marsh plays down the ground to mid off for a single

2.1: Sangwan continues, starts with a dot ball to Marsh to point

08: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, KXIP 3/1

1.6: Amla ends the over with a dot

1.5: Amla plays down the ground to short cover, no run

1.4: Amla plays a dot

1.3: Marsh gets off the mark with a single to third man

1.2: Marsh plays a dot to point

1.1: Dhawal Kulkarni into the attack, starts with a dot ball to new batsman Shaun Marsh

08: 04 PM IST | 1 over bowled, KXIP 2/1

0.6: Dot to finish the over for Amla

0.5: WICKET! Guptill tries to pull the short bouncer, gets a top edge and ball goes straight to Basil Thampi at fine leg. KXIP 2/1

0.4: Guptill plays another dot

0.3: Guptill plays down the ground o short cover; no run

0.2: Guptill plays a dot ball

0.1: Pradeep Sangwan to start the bowling attack for Gujarat Lions, begins with a couple to Martin Guptill; First runs on board for KXIP and Guptill

07: 58 PM IST | The Match Begins! Kings XI Punjab openers Hashim Amla and Martin Guptill are in the middle

07: 55 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions

Team Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hashim Amla, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Team Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni

07: 40 PM IST | OVERVIEW!

Skipper Glenn Maxwell is due for a big score after getting under 200 runs in 10 matches, with an unbeaten 44 being his highest score this season.

Lions have also suffered a body blow losing their opener Brendon McCullum, who will miss the remaining matches after suffering a hamstring strain.

07: 35 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Gujarat Lions Captain Suresh Raina has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab