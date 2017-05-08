A- A A+

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who shares a bitter history with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, said after Sunday’s match that he was happy for Arsenal who secured 2-0 win over Manchester United.

At Emirates Stadium, Arsenal were the favoured ones. And with the help of Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck, Arsenal drew a comfortable lead in the second half.

In the post-match interview, Mourinho aimed a subtle attack at Arsene Wenger and said that he was happy that Gunners fans could finally go home with a smile on their face. “The Arsenal fans are happy and I’m happy for them. It’s the first time I leave Highbury or the Emirates Stadium and they’re happy,” he said.

ALSO READ: Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Goal of the Month award; Mat Hummels now suspicious

Taking it further, Mourinho didn’t relent on his jibe. “I left Highbury, they were crying, I left Emirates Stadium, they were crying. They were walking in the streets with their heads low. So finally today they sing, they wave their scarves. It’s nice for them. It’s a big club. You think I enjoy that a big club like Arsenal is not winning big trophies? I’m not enjoying that, honestly. Today I tried to win. We lost.”

Both the managers briefly shook hands after the completion of the match.

First Published | 8 May 2017 12:22 PM
Read News On:

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Granit Xhaka

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        