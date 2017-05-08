Alvaro Morata’s frustration is justified: despite being a solid transfer from Juventus, the Spain international has seen less game than Benzema but has more goals under his kitty.

The Los Blancos player recently admitted that he was hoping to get more minutes in the pitch with Real Madrid. With this frustration intact, Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United are trying to swoop in for a deal for the player.

Morata, who was initially signed off to Juventus by Real Madrid, was re-signed after his impressive performances with Juventus. Morata has delivered 20 goals this season for his club, but he must first prove himself as player comparable to Benzema or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I always want to go out and score, but there are times when you can’t,” he rold reporters.

“Playing less than I hoped? Sure, but I’m always ready for when the coach needs me and that’s the important thing,” he said when he was asked about his game time.

Morata performed superbly in Real Madrid’s recent game against Granada.