The formidable batting opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Shrama along with veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and R Ashwin will be making their return in the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy that will be held in England and Wales next month.

Rohit Sharma, who has not been a part of the team India’s ODI squad since October last year was included in the squad alongside R Ashwin, who recovered from sports hernia in time.

Captain Kohli and his men will be defending their title after clinching the Champions Trophy four years ago.

Here is the complete Indian squad for the upcoming Champions League:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami.