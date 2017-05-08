Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has been named the coach of United Arab Emirates outfit Al-Fujairah.

The 56-year-old confirmed he agreed to a deal with the second division club in a Facebook post on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I want to tell you that I am the new coach of Al-Fujairah SC,” Maradona said.

It is the 1986 World Cup winner’s first coaching job since he was sacked as manager of United Arab Emirates side Al Wasl in 2012.

Meanwhile, reports in Argentine media said that Edgardo Bauza is set to take charge of the United Arab Emirates’ national team, less than a month after losing his job as Argentina coach.

Mahdi Ali resigned as UAE coach in March after almost five years in the role.