Desperate to get over the rough patch and seal their berth in the playoffs, defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday will face the current table leaders Mumbai Indians (MI) on the 48th fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

Hyderabad tonight will be playing the last game in front of their home crowd at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium before the team heads for an away game against Gujarat Lions.

David Warner will want to capitalise on their home run so far — won 5 out of 7 matches — to up their chances to qualify and exert pressure on tailing Kings XI Punjab.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, has already qualified for the playoffs with their superb win over Delhi in their last fixture two days ago — beat Daredevils in the capital by 146 runs, also bowled them out for a meagre 66.

Ball-by-ball update of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians

07: 38 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians

Team Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha (w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj

Team Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (w), Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

07: 30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

#IPL: Here’s how the team standings are at the end of Match 47 pic.twitter.com/IdN2G7eUAT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2017

07: 23 PM IST | THE HOST!

Sunrisers Hyderabad after a good take off to the points table have suffered two defeats on a trot — lost to Rising Pune Supergiant by 12 runs; lost to Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. The team needs to bounce back to winning days to ensure a safe passage to the playoffs without any further hiccups.

SRH Captain David Warner has been leading the side with an impressive all-around performance so far. He is the current Orange cap holder with 529 runs from 11 matches and has led the team well on the field as well so far.

With the IPL tournament heading to a closure and the margin of error narrowing down, Coach Tom Moody and skipper Warner will have to get back to the drawing board and fill the loose ends in the team.

To begin with, Hyderabad needs to get rid of their dependence on their top order to fire in every game.

So far the trio of Warner (529 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (388 runs) and Kane Williamson (232 runs) have been a nightmare of the opposition bowlers from the word ‘play’.

#Bhuvi has an economy rate of 5.46 against MI after 11 matches – the best ever in IPL for any bowler against an opposition.#RiseOfOrange pic.twitter.com/UPjmhcy3JA — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 8, 2017

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in a phenomenal form and has started this years’ IPL right where he left last time. The Purple cap holder — 21 wickets in 11 matches — has been instrumental in providing the early breakthrough and bowl with a tidy spell during the death overs.

The Afghan IPL entrant Rashid Khan with 13 wickets in 11 matches has been a revelation and a treat to SRH management and the cricketing fans — minus the opponents.

The Warner-Dhawan duo have scored four 50+ partnerships. Two of them have been partnerships of more than a hundred.#RiseOfOrange pic.twitter.com/5q6Kl3dG2g — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 8, 2017

07: 10 PM IST | FAIR WARNING HYDERABAD!

Having already qualified for the playoffs Mumbai Indians are playing having a fabulous IPL season so far.

Riding high on all round performance and three wins on a trot — beat Daredevils by 146 runs; beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets and beat Gujarat Lions in the Super Over — Rohit Sharma-led side looks a daunting challenge against for all other seven teams in the tournament.

The two-time IPL champions — the year 2013, 2015 — Mumbai Indians will come to this game with an aim to cement the top-two finish before the playoffs.

Right where all the IPL teams seem to be struggling in a case of an early removal of their openers, Mumbai Indians has the luxury of a strong core — performing as well.

The astounding figures of Nitish Rana (312 runs in 11 matches) and Kieron Pollard (294 runs in 11 matches ) completes the story of a team where the middle order has successfully cashed on the stable starts provided by their openers.

The exuberant experience of the players in Mumbai side is unmatched and the team appears will settle for nothing except the coveted IPL 2017 trophy.

07: 05 PM IST | Hello and welcome to the Match 48 of the 2017 Vivo Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians slated to be played at Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.