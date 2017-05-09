Former Argentina and Chile manager Marcelo Bielsa has declared Brazil favourites to win next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Brazil have won eight World Cup qualifiers in a row and became the first team to qualify for football’s showpiece tournament – other than the host nation – after a 3-0 defeat of Paraguay in March, reports Xinhua news agency.

“As an Argentinian, I don’t want Brazil to win, but they are going in that direction,” Bielsa said during a football coaching seminar here on Monday.

Brazil coach Tite and former England and Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello were also guest speakers at the event.

Despite praising Brazil’s national team, Bielsa said he would select Atletico Madrid’s Filipe Luis at left back ahead of Real Madrid star Marcelo.

“Filipe Luis defends three times better than Marcelo. However you choose Marcelo, who defends badly, but is magnificent when going forward. That’s why you pick him,” Bielsa said, while looking at Tite.