Chelsea bested Middlesbrough 3-0 to move within three points of clinching their second English Premier League (EPL) title in three years, while consigning the visitors to relegation.

With 84 points from 35 matches, Chelsea are seven points ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and can win the league on Friday with an away victory over West Bromwich Albion, reports Efe.

Chelsea on Monday opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, when Diego Costa got his 20th goal of the season thanks to a great pass from Cesc Fabregas.

Marcos Alonso doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 34th minute with a major assist from Cesar Azpilicueta.

The third goal was the work of Nemanja Matic, who scored in the 65th minute, with Fabregas picking up his second assist of the night.