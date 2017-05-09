Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova bowed out of the Madrid Open after a three set defeat to Canadian Eugenie Bouchard.

Bouchard defeated the Russian star 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in a match lasting almost three hours on the main court in the Caja Magica here on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bouchard will now meet number one seed Angelique Kerber in the third round after the former defeated Czech Katarina Sinakova 6-2, 1-6, 7-5.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova was the victim of an early surprise as she lost 3-6, 3-6 to unseeded Latvian Ansatasjia Sevastova.

Number eight seed Svetlana Kuznetsova also moved into the third round after fighting back from a set down against American Alison Riske 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-2.

In the men’s competition, Grigor Dimitrov and Thomas Berdych both progressed into the second round, although 15th seed Gael Monfils lost 6-0, 0-6, 6-7 to fellow Frenchman Giles Simon.

Number 16 seed Nick Kyrigios is also into the second round after a 7-6 (1), 6-4 victory against Marcos Baghdatis, while Spain’s David Ferrer also progressed.