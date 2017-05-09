Nineteen-year-old left back Theo Hernandez, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid, has completed a medical examination ahead of signing a five-year contract with Real Madrid.

The defender, who scored the only goal of the game as Alaves defeated Athletic Club Bilbao 1-0 on Sunday, has a 25 million Euro ($27.2 million) buyout clause with Atletico, where his brother, Lucas is a member of the Atletico first team squad, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to reports, the move on Monday also comes just two days before Atletico attempt to overturn the 3-0 defeat they suffered to Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between the two sides.

FC Barcelona were also reported to be interested in Hernandez, but the defender preferred to join Real Madrid.

Alaves meanwhile published a statement on the club website stating they knew nothing about Hernandez’s Real Madrid medical and did not know where the player was.