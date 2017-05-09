After letting off Gujarat Lions go away with an easy win in their last fixture two days ago, Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday are facing prolific Kolkata Knight Riders in 49th fixture of Indian Premier League (IPL) played at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Kings XI Punjab is playing in front of their home crowd in a must-win game to keep their hopes alive to make it to the playoffs of the tenth edition of the IPL.

Contrary the Kolkata Knight Riders are back to their destructive best once again after demolishing Royal Challengers — cruised to 6 wickets win — in Bengaluru.

Gambhir led Riders have already qualified for the playoffs and are now aiming to cement their place for the top slots before the final elimination begins.

Ball-by-ball update of match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders

08: 59 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, KXIP 97/3

12.6: Maxwell takes a single to mid off; retains strike

12.5: FOUR! A fraction short outside off stump, Maxwell pulls the ball to deep mid wicket boundary

12.4: Maxwell plays a dot

12.3: Saha plays to mid wicket for a single

12.2: FOUR! Saha gets a top edge off the well-directed bouncer and the ball races to third man boundary

12.1: Rajpoot into the attack. Leg byes (1 run); Maxwell off the strike

08: 54 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, KXIP 86/3

11.6: Saha flicks the ball to backward square leg for 2 runs

11.5: Maxwell takes a quick single to short third man

11.4: SIX! Maxwell picks the slow short ball and pulls it over backward square leg boundary for a maximum; two in a row

11.4: WIDE! That is what pressure does

11.3: SIX! Maxwell picks the full length ball and lofts it over long on

11.2: Maxwell drives to deep extra cover for 2 runs

11.1: Grandhomme into the attack, Saha plays to third man for a single

08: 49 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, KXIP 67/3

10.6: Dot to finish the over

10.5: BYES (1 run) Saha gets off the strike

10.4: Saha plays to mid wicket for a couple; Chris Lynn saves a certain boundary

10.3: Saha playa a dot; well directed bouncer

10.2: Saha plays a dot

10.1: Woakes continues, starts with a single to Maxwell to mid wicket

08: 45 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, KXIP 63/3

9.6: Saha plays a dot

9.5: Maxwell plays a dot to mid wicket

9.4: Maxwell plays to backward square leg for 2 runs

9.3: Maxwell plays a dot

9.2: Saha punches the good length ball outside off syump to square of the wicket for a single

9.1: Maxwell takes a single to mid wicket

9.1: Grandhomme into teh attck, starts with a WIDE to leg side

08: 41 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, KXIP 57/3

8.6: Glenn Maxwell gets off teh strike with a single to backward point

8.5: Maxwell plays to cover point for no run

8.4: Glenn Maxwel is the new batsman, starts with a dot

8.3: WICKET! Shaun Marsh 11(10) is clean bowled by Woakes with a good length delivery; KXIP 56/3

8.3: WIDE!

8.2: Marsh tries to guide the ball to third man, just misses the outside edge

8.1: Woakes into the attack, Saha takes a single to third man

08: 34 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, KXIP 54/2

7.6: FOUR! Marsh picks the good length ball and hammers to long off boundary

7.5: FOUR! Marsh gets an inside edge and the ball goes to fine leg boundary; FIFTY for KXIP

7.4: Marsh play a dot

7.3: Saha drives to sweeper cover for a single

7.2: Saha plays off the backfoot to push the ball to point, still can’t find the gap; no run

7.1: Grandhomme into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Saha

08: 30 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, KXIP 45/2

6.6: Saha ends the over with a single to third man

6.5: Saha plays to point, can’t find the gap. No run

6.4: Saha plays a dot to point

6.3: Marsh takes a singel to mid wicket

6.2: Wriddhiman Saha gets off teh mark with a single to cover point

6.1: Chris Woakes into the attack, starst with a single to Marsh to long on

08: 26 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, KXIP 41/2. End of Power Play

5.6: Dot to end the over

5.5: WICKET! Martin Guptill 12(16) is given Lbw; Sunil Narine strikes for KKR

5.4: Guptill plays a dot to short mid off

5.3: Shaun Marsh gets off the mark with a quick single to short cover

5.2: Marsh play a dot

5.1: Sunil Narine into the attack, Guptill takes a single to short fine leg

08: 20 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, KXIP 39/1

4.6: Dot ball to end the over to new batsman Shaun Marsh

4.5: WICKET! Manan Vohra 25(16) tries to pull the slow bouncer from Umesh Yadav to fine leg, edges to wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa; KXIP 39/1

4.5: WIDE! Umesh Yadav feeling the pressure

4.4: FOUR! Vohra plays inside out to square of the wicket boundary; what a shot

4.3: Vohra plays a dot

4.2: FOUR! Vohra comes down the track and slams half tracker from Umesh Yadav to deep mid wicket boundary

4.1: Umesh Yadav into the attack, Vohta tries to pull the short bnouncer. Will get 2 runs to long off

08: 16 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, KXIP 28/0

3.6: Guptill plays a dot to end the over

3.5: Guptill pushes the ball back to the bowler; no run

3.4: Vohra takes a single to mid wicket

3.3: FOUR! Vohra opens the face of the ball and guides it to third man boundary; two in a row for Vohra

3.2: FOUR! Backfoot punch by Vohra, ball races to deep extra cover

3.1: Sunil Narine into the attack, starts with a short and wide ball; Vohra plays a dot to

08: 12 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, KXIP 19/0

2.6: Vohra takes a single to left of fine leg

2.5: Guptill pushes the good length ball to mid on for a single

2.4: Byes (1 run); Vohra off the strike

2.3: Guptill flicks down the backward square leg for a single; Umesh Yadav is struggling to find the length right

2.2: Vohra takes a single to backward point for a single

2.2: WIDE! Umesh Yadav drifting to leg side

2.1: Umesh Yadav continues, Vohra opens the face of the bat to guide the ball to third man for 2 runs

08: 08 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, KXIP 11/0

1.6: Guptill plays a dot off the last ball

1.5: Vohra flicks to backward square leg for a single

1.4: Guptill takes a single to long on

1.3: Dot ball to Guptill

1.2: Manan Vohra gets off teh mark with a flick off the pads to backward square leg

1.1: Colin de Grandhomme into the attck starts with a dot ball to Vohra

08: 04 PM IST | 1 over bowled, KXIP 8/0

0.6: Guptill takes a couple to cover

0.5: Dot ball again

0.4: FOUR! Umesh Yadav drifts to leg side, Guptill guides the ball to fine leg boundary; first one of the match for KXIP

0.3: Another dot ball; good seam bowling by Umesh Yadav

0.2: Dot ball by

0.1: Umesh Yadav into the attack, Martin Guptill gets off the mark with 2 runs to extra cover drive

07: 58 PM IST | Match Begins! Kings XI Punjab openers Manan Vohra and Martin Guptill are in the middle to start the proceedings

07: 40 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for KKR and KXIP

Team Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (c), Wriddhiman Saha (w), Manan Vohra, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Matt Henry, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Swapnil Singh

Team Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (w), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Manish Pandey, Colin de Grandhomme, Yusuf Pathan, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot

#IPL Here’s the Points Table at the end of Match 48 pic.twitter.com/eYt2HYS0aL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2017

07: 30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab. This means Glenn Maxwell led Punjab will have to bat first and set a competitive total against KKR at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

07: 25 PM IST | The Host!

Kings XI Punjab will be fresh with the self-destruction they suffered on Sunday by the Gujarat Lions — lost despite posting 189 batting first in Mohali.

Coach Virender Sehwag and Captain Glenn Maxwell suffered another blow as they will be playing without the services of Hashim Amla (420 runs in 10 matches; 2 centuries) and David Miller — both having left the Punjab camp for their national duties.

For the uninitiated, KXIP has already bid farewell to Eoin Morgan (Back to England) and Marcus Stoinis who was ruled out of the IPL following a shoulder injury.

The departure of their key players means that the skipper Maxwell will have to take added responsibility along with Shaun Marsh and Manan Vohra is most likely to fill the shoes of South African talisman Hashim Amla at the top of the order.

#OnThisDay in 2014, @DavidMillerSA12 smashed a 29 ball 66 to help beat Royal Challengers Bangalore! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/tQCJGcrW8M — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) May 9, 2017

There is no easy way to say that Punjab has their back against the wall and they have everything to lose from today’s clash. A win today will keep their hopes alive for the playoffs but KXIP will still have to win the next two matches as well — against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Playing against the Knight Riders is like a walk tightrope walk and any error will be penalised heavily.

KXIP’s Sandeep Sharma — 16 wickets in 10 matches— and Axar Patel — 13 wickets in 11 matches — are two bright stars among the ordinary looking bowling attack.

With no room for error, this might just be the kind of situation that will bring the best out of KXIP.

07: 20 PM IST | The Opponent!

Kolkata Knight Riders come into this game with their chins up after getting back to the winning days — beat Royal Challengers by 6 wickets.

Kolkata looks a very settled side and is a top contender for the coveted IPL 2017 trophy.

KKR at the moment has the best opening pair with the likes of fit Chris Lynn and the surprise trump card in Sunil Narine.

Narine got his ticket to open the KKR innings after Chris Lynn suffered an injury in their second match of the IPL against Mumbai Indians and what a revelation he been since — 196 runs in 12 runs.

The pinch hitter from Trident has been very instrumental in providing quick starts to Knight Riders which are then cashed by Gautam Gambhir and unit in the later part of the inning.

What did the Knights say when they got a chance to have a chat with their favourite actress?😄 https://t.co/d9lagtwcR9 #KnightClub #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/CmEwsReTcy — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 9, 2017

Besides that the skipper himself has been in terrific form — 425 runs in 12 matches — along with Robin Uthappa — 384 runs in 10 matches — who is most likely to come back to playing XI after suffering an injury.

Knight Riders speedsters Umesh Yadav — 13 wickets in 10 matches — and Nathan Coulter-Nile (expected to be injury free tonight)— 11 wickets in 6 matches — have bowled very disciplined attack and troubled the opponents on a regular basis.

Kolkata seems ready to be the spoilsport for Kings XI Punjab in tonight’s game and will not spill any freebies around in Mohali.

07: 14 PM IST | Hello and welcome to Match 49 of the 2017 Vivo IPL between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders slated to be played at slated to be played at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.