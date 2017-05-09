Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome of Britain said he was “rammed” by a car driver but was unhurt during training in southern France.

The 31-year-old tweeted: “Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I’m okay. Bike totalled. Driver kept going!”

Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I’m okay 🙏 Bike totaled. Driver kept going! pic.twitter.com/o7FT4iXsAo — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) May 9, 2017

A picture Froome posted was geotagged from Beausoleil in France, which is near his Monaco home, reports Xinhua news agency.

Froome is looking to win the Tour de France for a fourth time when the event takes place from July 1 to 23.