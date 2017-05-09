A- A A+

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome of Britain said he was “rammed” by a car driver but was unhurt during training in southern France.

The 31-year-old tweeted: “Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I’m okay. Bike totalled. Driver kept going!”

 

A picture Froome posted was geotagged from Beausoleil in France, which is near his Monaco home, reports Xinhua news agency.

Froome is looking to win the Tour de France for a fourth time when the event takes place from July 1 to 23.

