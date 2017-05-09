French side AS Monaco will travel to Turin on Tuesday to play the second leg of Champions League semi final against Juventus.

Monaco will enter the away fixture with two goals deficit from the first leg and it will be nearly impossible for Leonardo Jardim’s men to overturn the deficit given the world class defence line of Juventus.

In the first leg, Monaco attackers failed to capitalise on the quite number of chances they had at goal as Juventus defenders routinely snuffed out every possible danger. It was Juventus’ 90 million euro forward Gonzalo Higuain who routed the French club with a neatly executed brace.

Even the sensational Kylian Mbappe, the latest produce from Monaco’s famous youth academy, was unable to break the deadlock for his side. Bernardo Silva showed some moments of brilliance along with Radamel Falcao.

For the Turin side, it was Dani Alves who ran riots at the right flank of the pitch and created both the goals for Higuain and ever present leader of men Gianluigi Buffon did his job brilliantly as well.

Both the teams are likely to field their strongest squad as even Massimiliano Allegri won’t dare to take tournament’s dark horses lightly.

When and where to watch

The match starts at 12:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

You can see the match on Ten 2