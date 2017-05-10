Former India captain Jhulan Goswami has surpassed Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the leading wicket-taker in Women’s One-Day International (ODI) cricket, taking her haul to 181 wickets from 153 outings.

The 34-year-old pacer took three wickets against hosts South Africa during the ongoing Women’s Quadrangular Series to achieve the landmark.

With 271 International wickets (Tests, ODIs and T20I), Goswami, who was once the fastest bowler in women’s cricket has been the mainstay of India women bowling unit since her debut in 2002.

Goswami is also the all-time leading wicket-taker in women’s cricket. After winning the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2007 she captained India. She was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2010, and the Padma Shri two years later.

Goswami is no mug with the bat as well and averages 25.72 in Tests and has two fifties to her name. In ODIs, the Bengal-born girl has 919 runs to her name.