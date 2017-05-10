West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated India pacer Jhulan Goswami for becoming the leading wicket-taker in women’s One-Day International (ODI) cricket.

Goswami, who hails from Nadia district in Bengal, has surpassed Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the leading wicket-taker in Women’s ODI cricket, taking her haul to 181 wickets from 153 outings.

“Congratulations to Jhulan Goswami for becoming the top wicket taker in Women’s ODIs #cricket We are proud of you,” Mamata tweeted.

The 34-year-old former captain took three wickets against hosts South Africa during the ongoing Women’s Quadrangular Series to achieve the landmark.

With 271 International wickets (Tests, ODIs and T20I), Goswami, who was once the fastest bowler in women’s cricket, has been the mainstay of India women bowling unit since her debut in 2002.